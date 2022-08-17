Insulin Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.90% by 2029 : Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Global Insulin Market

The leading players of Insulin Market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which is affecting the market and Healthcare industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the insulin market which was USD 18.5 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 25.12 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Insulin Market Scenario

The human pancreas secretes the hormone insulin, which regulates the body's metabolism of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates as well as blood glucose (sugar) levels. Different insulin strengths are available; the most popular is U-100, which is used as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in both children and adults.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Insulin Market are :

Sanofi (France)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Biocon Ltd. (India)

Julphar (U.A.E.)

Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)

BD (U.S.)

Wockhardt Ltd. (India)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Switzerland)

Biodel Inc. (U.S.)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China)

Tonghua Dongbao (China)

Global Insulin Market Scope And Market Size:

The insulin market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, delivery process, disease type, and end users.

Product Type

Intermediate Acting Insulin

Short Acting Insulin

Rapid Acting Insulin

Long Acting Insulin

Source

Human Recombinant Insulin

Insulin Analogs

Disease Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Prediabetes

Delivery Devices

Syringes

Pens

Pumps

Others

End Users

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Over The Counter (OTC)

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook of Global Insulin Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Insulin Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in demand of insulin

The market for human insulin is expected to expand during the forecast period as a result of factors including an expanding diabetes patient population, rising population exposure to major diabetes risk factors, rising market demand for human insulin analogues, technological developments in the field of human insulin delivery devices, and favourable medical reimbursements.

Rising number of diabetic patients

Increased numbers of diabetic patients, rising rates of obesity among the elderly population, growing public awareness of the advantages of insulin, and government initiatives to improve healthcare are some of the factors that are predicted to boost the growth of the insulin market in the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Rise in patient population

On the other hand, a rising patient population with diabetes and an increase in the number of development activities pertaining to insulin delivery systems will further encourage a number of opportunities that will contribute to the expansion of the insulin market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Additionally, R&D efforts in the insulin market are increasing as scientists worldwide work to create a superior insulin molecule for diabetic patients that boosts effectiveness and reduces negative effects.

Research Methodology : Global Insulin Market:

Competitive Landscape and Insulin Market Share Analysis:

The insulin market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to insulin market.

