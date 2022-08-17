Submit Release
Compound Houttuynia Market Size is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2028 | Reports and Data

Compound Houttuynia Market Rising Demand in Medical and Healthcare Industry are Drives Growth during Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compound houttuynia market size reached a significantly robust value in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for reliable products has been rising substantially, and their adoption across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries has been increasing in parallel due to changing market trends and consumption patterns, and these factors are expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Rising need for innovation in existing medical products of the pharmaceutical industry has propelled research facilities across different industries to alter the form of diagnosis and treatment of a patient. Houttuynia cordata Thunberg (HCT) is referred to a perennial herbaceous plant that grows in wild and moist, locations of Asian countries including India, China, and Japan. Compound houttuynia is extracted from HCT and is commonly used in the form of tablets and capsules as an anti-bacterial, antiviral, immunostimulant, and anti-inflammatory drug. Increasing usage among people and high efficiency in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, simplex virus, and dengue will create new opportunities for market.

Market Key Drivers and Restraints

Growing awareness among people related to healthcare awareness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements toward availability of various doses and concentrations for drug delivery are expected to significantly boost growth of the compound houttuynia market during the forecast period. Clinically applicable in the treatment of various diseases and ailments, compound houttuynia is increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry to cure hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), herpes simplex virus, and pseudorabies herpesvirus (PhV). In addition, increasing cases of gastric tumours among young individuals and rising chances of colorectal and leukemic cancer have created immense demand for heat treatment through consumption of houttuynia cordata that attacks SCG-7901 cells responsible for causing gastric cancer and stops their growth in body, which is expected to further boost the demand for compound houttuynia.

Major factors including high cost of production, trade complexities due to imposition of regulations, increasing complexities in the medical supply production chain, and rise in the price of raw material might hamper the market growth to some extent during the forecasted period. Complex manufacturing process, unavailability of approved drugs, increasing disease outbreaks, and lack of awareness among people in developing countries coupled with high chances of side effects including nausea, vomiting, and headache in some people will also act as a challenge.

Major Companies Profiled in The Report:

Guangxi Bangqi Pharmaceuticals
Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceuticals
Anhui Welman Pharmaceuticals
Jiangxi Tianshikang
Zhejiang Guojing Pharmaceuticals
Yunnan Yunlong Pharmaceuticals
Heilongjiang Zhonggui Pharmaceuticals
Tsumura & Co.
Jilin Fukang Pharmaceutical

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Compound Houttuynia Tablets
Compound Houttuynia Mixture
Compound Houttuynia Capsules
Other

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies

The global Compound Houttuynia market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in This report on the Compound Houttuynia Market

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of the product?
What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Compound Houttuynia market between 2021 and 2028?
What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the Compound Houttuynia market?
Which end-user is expected to undertake maximum adoption of the product during the forecast period?
