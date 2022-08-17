OLED Materials Market | APAC is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Market During the Forecast Period

OLED Materials Market Report

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $25,731 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for over two-thirds market share in 2016.

The substrates segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the cathode segment is anticipated to gain traction in the near future. In 2016, the cathode and substrates segments collectively accounted for more than one-third share of the global OLED materials market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2961

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The OLED materials market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the OLED materials market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the OLED materials market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

OLED materials comprise substrates, encapsulation, cathode, anode, hole injection material (HIL), electron transport material (ETL), emissive material (EML) and others (HTL and EBL). Substrates holds a major share in the global OLED materials market in 2016. The demand for OLED materials is driven by changes in lifestyle of people and increase in population. In addition, surge in demand for smartphones is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. The major companies operating in the global OLED materials market have collaborated with major service providers & retailers to expand their outreach.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2961

Some ruling enterprises in the global OLED materials market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global OLED materials industry include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., DuPont, Novaled GmbH, Merck KGaA, LG Chem, TCI America, Sumitomo Chemical, Universal Display.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The LAMEA OLED materials market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to growth in adoption of OLED in smartphones and televisions.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the OLED materials market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the OLED materials market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/OLED-materials-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.