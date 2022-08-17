Gas Main Project to Begin Next Week on Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 1021 (Sunbury Road) in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County, for a gas main replacement project.

Starting Monday, August 22, the contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will begin a gas main replacement project on Sunbury Road between the intersection with W&L Collision Center and Park Road. The project will continue onto Park Road to Kratzerville Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.



Work is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

