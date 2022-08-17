Submit Release
Gas Main Project to Begin Next Week on Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 1021 (Sunbury Road) in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County, for a gas main replacement project.

Starting Monday, August 22, the contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will begin a gas main replacement project on Sunbury Road between the intersection with W&L Collision Center and Park Road. The project will continue onto Park Road to Kratzerville Road.  Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.   

 

