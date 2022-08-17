Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For “Park Street Community Project”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Vergennes residents will soon be able to enjoy expanded public green space in downtown Vergennes thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Park Street Community Project, with support from the Vergennes Partnership.

“Projects like the Park Street Community Project are essential to expanding our communities’ connections to public gathering spaces, where children can play, families can connect, and a love and appreciation for the outdoors can be nurtured,” said DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford.

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by October 15, 2022, the Park Street Community Project will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will transform the west-facing lawn at the corner of Main Street and Park Street - adjacent to the City Green - into an attractive and usable space that will serve the community. The property is home to the new Stephen Bates historic marker, making it a welcome spot for residents and visitors to rest, gather, and reflect.

“The Park Street Community Project (PSCP) welcomes the opportunity to provide more outdoor space in downtown Vergennes and enhance the area around the Stephen Bates historic marker, bringing attention to the unique history of Vermont’s first African American Sheriff and Chief of Police,” said Bo Price, Park Street Community Project committee member.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.