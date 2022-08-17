Submit Release
Navitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS, the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day.

"We're grateful to Baird for this chance to update investors on Navitas GaNFast power ICs and the acquisitions of GeneSiC Semiconductor and VDD Tech, as we expand from our #1 position in mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers into consumer, data center, solar, EV and industrial markets," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. "As the only pure-play, next-generation, wide band-gap (WBG) company, and with a unique system-centric, design-center approach, we can accelerate the world's transition away from fossil fuels and ‘Electrify Our World™'."

Mr. Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will participate in a virtual ‘fire-side chat', at 2:20 pm ET on Wednesday, August 17th, hosted by Baird Senior Research Analyst, Tristan Gerra, with 1-on-1 investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

To view the presentation, please click: https://kvgo.com/baird-2022-newly-public-company-virtual-access-day/navitas-semiconductor-corporation-aug

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry's first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c86611d-22f5-4a21-a532-59da599d0d2b


