Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size Hit $18.67Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 7.6% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is expected to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2028 from US$ 11.20 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD), Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography, the global intravenous immunoglobulin market growth is driven by rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and increasing geriatric population.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 11.20 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 18.67 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 210 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Shanghai RAAS, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Behring (CSL Limited), and Prothya Biosolutions B.V. are among the key companies operating in the intravenous immunoglobulin market. The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands globally, allowing them to maintain their brand name in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market.





A few of the recent developments in the intravenous immunoglobulin market are mentioned below:

In July 2021, Prothya Biosolutions was formed by the merger of Plasma Industries Belgium with Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation. Plasma Industries Belgium (PIBe), with roots in the Belgian Red Cross, integrated with Sanquin Plasma Products (SPP), a former subsidiary of the Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (Stichting Sanquin Bloedvoorziening).

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. and Atlantic Research Group entered into a long-term collaboration. This agreement establishes ARG as BPL's preferred contract research organization (CRO) for conducting clinical research trials and providing supportive services for the company's global new product development programs. The agreement builds on BPL and ARG's previous successful collaboration on clinical trial programs.

Octapharma announced that octagam 10%, a human plasma-derived intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), has recently been granted approval in the European Union (EU) as immunomodulatory therapy for adults with dermatomyositis. Following the EU approval, octagam 10% received national approval in Germany on May 11, 2021, with approval in other European member states expected soon.





Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy is offered to patients suffering from antibody deficiency. It is given to people to help fight off infections and stay healthy. This therapy can treat diseases like thrombocytopenia, Kawasaki disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, lupus, myositis, and other rare diseases. The US FDA has also approved intravenous immunoglobulin for children with HIV to reduce the risk of developing serious bacterial infections.



Strong Pipeline Candidates for Intravenous Immunoglobulin:

Leading players in the intravenous immunoglobulin market have multiple projects and many biological products in pipelines based on proprietary technology. For instance, Evolve Biologics aims to manufacture and market plasma-derived therapeutics using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology. The company is in the process of developing a portfolio of product candidates, intravenous immunoglobulin, which completed its Phase III clinical trial in February 2021. Similarly, Biotest is a global company that offers plasma protein products and biotherapeutic drugs.

The company is developing IgG Next Generation, a newly developed polyvalent immunoglobulin preparation for intravenous administration from human plasma to treat immunodeficiencies and autoimmune diseases. In September 2020, the company completed its phase III trial investigating IgG Next Generation for patients with primary immunodeficiency disease (PID). In May 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Octapharma’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to initiate a phase 3 trial of Octagam (immune globulin intravenous) to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 with severe disease progression. Companies are investing in scientific and technical excellence to develop and introduce new intravenous immunoglobulin therapies against immunodeficiencies. Thus, strong pipeline candidates for intravenous immunoglobulin would become the trend in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in the future.





The intravenous immunoglobulin market includes many small and big companies. Market players are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares; these include new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements.

Market Opportunities of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market:

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most R&D intensive industries in the US. The research-based industry allocates around 15–20% of revenues to R&D activities and invests more than US$ 50 billion in R&D annually. The US is the global leader in innovative R&D investments, and the country produced over half of the world’s new molecules in the last decade. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), in 2019, North America accounted for 48.7% of global pharmaceutical sales, compared with 22.9% for Europe. 62.3% of sales of new medicines launched during 2014–2019 were in the US market, which accounted for 18.4% in the European market.

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is a major and rising player in the global pharmaceuticals industry. The country is the world's largest trader of generic medications, accounting for about 20% of the worldwide supply by volume. It supplies around 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth US$ 42 billion and ranks 3rd in terms of volume and 13th in terms of value across the world. Further, Japan is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world. According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)’s Annual Pharmaceutical Production Statistics, the Japanese market for prescription and nonprescription pharmaceuticals in 2020 was US$107 billion. Thus, the growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the intravenous immunoglobulin market in the coming years.





The World Health Organization (WHO), Globocan, World Bank Data, National Health Service (NHS), National Library of Medicine (NLM), and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global intravenous immunoglobulin market.

















