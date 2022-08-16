Day 1: Chief Justice Summer Tour First Stop at the Garden County Courthouse for Lunch and Presentation (Oshkosh)

Judge Derek Weimer, along with dual court clerks Jonna Jasnoch and Joan Hansen, greeted the Chief Justice on his first stop of the summer tour in the historic courtroom of the Garden County Court at noon on August 15, 2022.

All three presented their analysis of the outcome of merging the court clerk’s offices and discussed the learning process over the past couple of years.

“I realize it is not for every county, but for Garden, this [decision to merge offices] has been a big win,” said Jasnoch. She continued that there are a lot of likenesses between county and district court that she did not expect and concluded that their county has “saved a ton of money” with the decision.

Hansen concurred with Jasnoch noting that the trial court services staff has significantly assisted with blending the offices. “Valorie [Bendixen] has been great with her assistance and checklists, and Sheryl [Connolly] has been there the whole time to support us. According to Hansen, “There are ten of us [dual clerks] now, and we are always available to help each other.”

Wrapping up the presentation, Weimer noted, “Rural courts are different than urban courts; they just are. These clerks are incredible ambassadors of the courts within the community. They do an exemplary job; we are both grateful to them and grateful for them.”

Also attending was Keith County Clerk of the District Court Tina DeVoe, who, along with Arthur and Keith Count Commissioners, created a model of court efficiency through an interlocal agreement allowing DeVoe to serve as District Court Clerk for Arthur County.

Chief Probation Officer Darren Duncan expressed appreciation for Joanna, Joan, and all court clerks saying that clerks are the “safety net” for probation when officers look for court client records and information.