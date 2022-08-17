Global LiDAR Market Competitive Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Report Status and Forecast for 2029
Global LiDAR Market Report 2022-2029: This report will prove valuable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. This report also includes the study of different factors that are useful for companies to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region. Also, provide the current economic status of each region which will help companies to target their audience in the respective region.
The global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market size was USD 1.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.51 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
Global LiDAR Market Segmentation:
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Velodyne LiDAR
Quanergy
Reigl Laser Measurement Systems
Trilumina
Teledyne Optech
Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)
Leica Geosystems
Geokno
Sick AG
Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)
Oryx Vision
Continental
Trimble
Luminar Technologies
Valeo
Innoviz Technologies
LeddarTech
Faro Technologies
Market Segment by Types:
GPS
Laser Scanners
IMUs
Others
Market Segment by Applications:
Automotive
Environment
Infrastructure & Utilities
Geospatial
Transportation
Defense & Aerospace
Others
Some Points Of TOC:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Global LiDAR Market Overview
1.2 Introduction to LiDAR Market
1.3 What Are the Objectives of this Report?
1.4 What is the Scope of the Report?
1.5 LiDAR Market Definition
1.6 Why You Should Read This Report
1.7 What this Report Delivers
1.8 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Include:
1.9 Who is this Report for?
1.10 Research Methodology
1.10.1 Primary Research
1.10.2 Secondary Research
1.10.3 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology
1.11 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What should you enquire about before purchasing a market research report?
• How is the LiDAR market evolving?
• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?
• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path?
• What is driving and restraining the LiDAR market?
• How will each LiDAR submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares change for each LiDAR submarket from 2022 to 2029?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2029?
• Will leading LiDAR markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• What are the LiDAR projects for these leading companies?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2029? What is the implication of LiDAR projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
• Is there a greater need for product commercialization to further scale the LiDAR market?
