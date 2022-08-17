CHRISTIAN AUTHOR JUDY RENTZ SHARES THE LITTLE MIRACLES THAT GOD SHOWED HER IN HER BOOK
Author Judy Rentz pens the most painful days of her life in her book Fighting to SurviveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, pain is something that just happens, a part of life. Same with the Christian author, Judy Rentz, who believes that pain made and makes her stronger. And she tells her story in her book "Fighting to Survive."
"Fighting to Survive" was published in December last year by Xulon Press, with different formats. The paperback has over seventy pages while Kindle has over fifty. And for every page, Rentz brings herself back to the very painful days she had endured because of pudendal neuralgia; starting from her search for anyone or someone who can take the pain away to finally finding help.
And no matter her predicament, Rentz still believes that it is all no pain, no gain. And because she is very open about her spirituality, she does not shy away from openly sharing her prayer and church life in the book, which both guided her all throughout.
“She is also honest about her doubts. She doesn’t just pray to God; she literally cries out to Him. She is also honest enough to admit how suicide has crossed her mind more than a time or two… She can sometimes feel like death is her only release,” says Pacific Book Review.
Growing up exposed to a religious upbringing, Judy Rentz naturally cherishes life in a way that she sees light in every situation. Through this fact, she wrote "Fighting to Survive" with the hopes of bringing inspiration to those who have been and are experiencing the same type of pain that she did.
An honest biography that touches on pain, survival, and faith, perfectly fitting for those in need of guidance, "Fighting to Survive" is available on Amazon.
