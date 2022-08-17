Growing At a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, Pant Type Adult Diaper Market Is Anticipated to Reach $11.12 billion

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Allied Market Research, The pant type adult diaper market size was valued at $5.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The trend of digitalization has developed in several consumer goods industries. The digital revolution has now touched the geriatric and incontinence care segments. The Internet of Things (IoT) is predicted to extend into incontinence care throughout the forecast period, providing digitally enabled decision support tools as well as other care recommendations. For example, Simavita, a technology start-up, developed wearable adult diapers under the brand name SMARTZ. The device contributes to the delivery of a variety of health and wellbeing indicators, such as wetness, ambient temperature, pressure sore treatment, falls, and other features and information. In addition, it has sensors that detect movement, temperature, and other data to offer wellness statistics and trigger warnings. The introduction of new technologies in the future is expected to increase the pant type adult diaper market demand.

According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, continuous product innovation and development that caters to varying needs and requirements of the target customer is one the key influential factors of the pant type adult diapers market. As a result, manufacturers have been coming up with different types of fabric materials for higher absorbency rates, and more importantly, users find it comfortable enough to wear it for a longer duration. With the advent use of wearable technology in various consumer sectors, some of the key adult diaper manufacturers are now strategizing on coming up with wearable sensor adult diapers that would sense the moisture level and alert the consumer.

As per the CXOs, the global population is increasing, as is the global average life expectancy. The growing average age of the population creates a larger need for hygiene and health solutions as well as prospects for global manufacturing enterprises. For instance, as individuals are aging, the prevalence of incontinence and other chronic illnesses is expected to grow, which, in turn, is likely to boost the need for incontinence goods and medical treatments.

The introduction of sensor technology in the field of healthcare and hygiene products is gaining popularity in the market. Thus, the development of sensor wearable incontinence products and an increase in consumer inclination toward wearing sensor diapers are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global adult diapers market in the upcoming years.

The global pant type adult diaper market is segmented into type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. Depending on material, it is segregated into cotton, non-woven fabric, and fluffy pulp. By end user, it is categorized into women, men, and unisex. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores & pharmacies, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

According to pant type adult diaper market trends, on the basis of type, the disposable segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

Depending on material, the fluffy pulp segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2031.

According to pant type adult diaper market analysis, by end user, the women segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the pant type adult diaper market forecast period.

U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the pant type adult diaper industry in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2031.

The players operating in the global pant type adult diaper have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their pant type adult diaper market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Daio Paper Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprise, Inc., Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Ontex BV, The Proctor & Gamble Company, and Unicharm Corporation.

