Augmented Reality Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of US $ 61.91 billion and Grow at a CAGR of 29.5% During Forecast 2022-2029

Augmented Reality Market Key Players are Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc., PTC, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Augmented Reality Market. Augmented Reality Market will exhibit a CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 61.91 billion by 2029.

The next-generation improvement to this virtual projection is called augmented reality, which includes new developments in the visual and hearing senses. Using real-time interaction and 3D projection of pictures of actual items, augmented reality has demonstrated a positive method. The media and entertainment sectors previously utilised the education. In the market for augmented reality, real-world things and surroundings are combined with virtual reality in the form of photos, videos, and audio. Recently, there was a game called Pokémon-go that was built on the premise of Augmented Reality Market. In this game, players utilised an app that worked on the Augmented Reality Market algorithm to track 3D objects with the help of their cameras in order to capture their Pokémon.

Get Access to sample Report Pages

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7390/augmented-reality-market#request-a-sample

The market's expansion is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the expanding usage of augmented reality (AR) Market in construction and architectural applications. Potential applications of AR technology include creating a 3D representation of a plan and bridging the gap between fantasy and reality. The education sector may potentially benefit from the usage of augmented reality technology to improve student learning. With the use of 2D/3D models, AR books, and AR games, AR technology may help create an immersive experience that will help students acquire a variety of skill sets, which will ultimately fuel the expansion of the augmented reality Market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Microsoft launched its new app called Microsoft Mesh that gives users across AR/VR meeting space to interact with other users and 3D content, handling all of the technical hard parts of sharing spatial multi-player experiences over the web.

In March 2021, Microsoft won a contract from the US Army to supply HoloLens technology. The deal is worth about USD 22 billion, lasting for 10 years where Microsoft will provide the military with 120,000 AR headsets.

In January 2021, Lenovo announced its new Think Reality A3 augmented reality AR glasses ahead of CES 2021 aimed at the enterprise market.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 144.43 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 29.5% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, display, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc., PTC, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Daqri LLC, Lenovo, Seiko Epson, and Vuzix

Augmented Reality Market Players

The major players operating in the global augmented reality industry include Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc., PTC, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Daqri LLC, Lenovo, Seiko Epson, and Vuzix.

Browse Complete Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7390/augmented-reality-market

Driver: Rising investments in AR market

Over the past few years, investments in the augmented reality business have grown significantly. The augmented reality business is receiving significant investment from firms including Facebook Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Comcast Ventures, and Samsung Group. Additionally, a number of research organisations are investigating the AR application market for a range of goods and uses. Governments finance certain research institutes, while others are supported by private businesses and venture capitalists. Businesses in the consumer, healthcare, aerospace & military, retail, and marketing sectors all benefit from AR.

Key Market Segments: Augmented Reality Market

Augmented Reality Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Augmented Reality Market by Display, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Head-Mounted Display and Smart Glass

Head-Up Display

Handheld Devices

Augmented Reality Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Education

E-Commerce and Retail

Gaming and Entertainment

Healthcare

Industrial and Manufacturing

Augmented Reality Market: Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, the APAC augmented reality market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. It is anticipated that the booming enterprise (manufacturing) sectors in China and Japan would drive the expansion of the augmented reality market in APAC. A substantial portion of the growth in this region's gaming market may be attributed to the rising demand for augmented reality technologies in APAC. Rising investments in commercial applications are also anticipated to aid in the expansion of the APAC market. Additionally, it is anticipated that Japan's booming healthcare and automotive industries would fuel demand for AR technology in the area.

Browse More Information Technology & Telecommunication Market Reports by Exactitude Consultancy

Automotive HUD Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7450/automotive-hud-market

The vehicle head-up display (HUD) is one of the most recent advancements in sophisticated driver aid systems (ADAS). A car’s head-up display (Automotive HUD Market) is primarily used by drivers to help them stay more focused on the road by safely displaying speed, warning signals, and other critical vehicle and navigation information on the windshield, directly in the line of sight of the driver.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7396/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

Virtual Reality (VR) is a digitally created experience that simulates a three-dimensional real-world environment. VR equipment such as gloves, headsets or glasses, and bodysuits are used to provide viewers with an immersive experience.

Surgical Imaging Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6387/surgical-imaging-market

Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging devices that use X-ray technology and can be used in a variety of operating rooms. C-arms are 2D or 3D medical imaging systems that are used during a diverse array of intraoperative procedures such as spine, cranial, orthopaedic, and cardiovascular surgery.

IOT in Construction Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6354/iot-in-construction-market

The Internet of Things (IOT) has infiltrated practically every industry, family, and workplace, simplifying human operations. The use of internet-connected devices, also known as IOT in construction, has benefited the industry by lowering operational costs, increasing productivity, and facilitating project management.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/