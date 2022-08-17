Craft Beer Market with Growing CAGR of 12.3% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2029

Global Craft Beer Market Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Key Players Strategies and SWOT Analysis 2029

Global craft beer market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the craft beer market will project a CAGR of 12.3% within the above mentioned forecast period.

Craft beer is essentially traditional beer made in small breweries. It is high in silicon, antioxidants, protein, and vitamin B complex, and thus provides numerous health benefits. Ales, lagers, specialty beers, and other types of craft beer are among the most popular.

Recent Development

• In October 2020, AB InBev, one of the world's largest breweries, has completed the Craft Brew Alliance's long-awaited acquisition. AB InBev also paid $220 million for the remaining 68.8% of the company's shares, giving it full control.

• On August 12, 2021, The Mexican bottling company Coca-Cola FEMSA has confirmed its acquisition of the Brazilian beer brand Therezopolis in order to gain access to the Brazilian Craft Beer market.

• On April 2021, Due to the growing demand for bold and exquisite flavours, B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., under the brand Bira91, has announced plans to launch limited edition craft beers in various flavours in India.

Market Scope and Global Craft Beer Market

Some of the major players operating in the craft beer market report are Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, , Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company., UNITED BREWERIES LTD, Salt Lake Brewing Co., L.C., Diageo, BrewDog, Athletic Brewing Company, and Uiltje Craft Beer among others.

Global Craft Beer Market Scope

The craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and age group. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

• Ale

• Lagers

• Specialty beers

• Others

Distribution channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade

Age group

• 21-35 years old

• 40-54 years old

• 55 years and above

Goals and objectives of the Global Craft Beer Market Study

• Understanding the opportunities and progress of Craft Beer Market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

• Study the different segments of the Global Craft Beer Market and the dynamics of Global Cachexia Treatment Market in the market.

• Categorize Global Craft Beer Market segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

• To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To verify region-specific growth and development in the Global Craft Beer Market.

• Understand the key stakeholders in the Craft Beer Market and the value of the competitive image of the Global Craft Beer Market leaders.

• To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Global Craft Beer Market.

