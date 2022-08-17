U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market Expected To Reach $22,583.40 Million By 2027 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.21%

U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market was valued at $12,200.96 million in 2019, & is projected to reach $22,583.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.21%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market was valued at $12,200.96 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,583.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.21% from 2020 to 2027.

The patient monitoring systems are used to monitor, measure, and record various physiological parameters of a patient. Owing to rise in prevalence of various cardiac diseases, the market is dominated by the cardiac monitoring devices segment, which is expected to account for major revenue generation during the forecast period. The remote patient monitoring devices segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to growth in awareness about several benefits of using remote patient monitoring devices such as reduced hospital stay time, improvement in clinical outcomes, and reduction in number of hospital readmissions.

Various advancements in patient monitoring technology such as improvement in performance, utility, usability, & sensitivity, and decrease in size of devices are expected to boost growth of the market. The growth of patient monitoring systems market is anticipated to be largely contributed by rise in incidences of lifestyle diseases and increase in geriatric population. However, data privacy & security issues are likely to restrain growth of the market. In contrast, increase in adoption of AI and analytics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The aim of patient monitoring is to give warning of early or dangerous deterioration of health. Patient monitoring systems are used to observe vital signs such as respiration and heart rate of patients. These devices such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors are increasingly being used in major hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers. These devices are commonly used during minor and major surgeries to monitor physiological signs of patients and intervene, if any complications occur. These devices can also help healthcare professionals to monitor vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. Some of these devices are also used to alert physicians, in case parameter levels are either above or below the limit set by physicians. Moreover, with the help of remote monitoring devices, physicians can remotely monitor physiological parameters such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, and heart rate; and accordingly provide appropriate treatment for patients.

The U.S. patient monitoring systems market has witnessed an exceptional growth in past few years. Rise in incidences of patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, chronic liver diseases, and stroke have contributed toward the patient monitoring systems market growth. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. In addition, introduction of breakthrough patient monitoring devices is expected to further fuel growth of the market. The patient monitoring systems market growth mainly relies on increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

The U.S. patient monitoring system market is segmented into component, which is divided into devices, services, and connectivity type. By device, the market is further categorized into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, and urine output monitoring devices. The service segment is further divided into consulting, system integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. The connectivity technology segment is further categorized into cellular IoT - 3G, cellular IoT - 4G, LoRa, Wi-Fi, SIGFOX, wireline, wireless personal area network (WPAN), and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, the device segment accounted for a share of nearly 84.5% in the U.S. patient monitoring devices market in 2019.

By component, the connectivity technology segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.9% throughout the forecast period

By service type, the support and maintenance segment accounted for a share of 54.7% in the healthcare payer solution market in 2019.

By connectivity technology type, the Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) and Wi-fi segment collectively accounted for a share of 45.0% in the U.S. patient monitoring devices market in 2019.

