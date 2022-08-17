ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

ENT & bronchoscopy devices market provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENT & bronchoscopy devices market is driven by high incidence of hearing and nasal disorders, new technological advancements in ENT & bronchoscopy devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, this growth is limited by high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and lack of skilled professionals. The demand for cosmetic ENT procedures and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for key players.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The list of key players profiled in this report include Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Cochlear Limited, Hoya Corporation (Pentax medical), Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Entellus Medical, Inc., MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd. and GN Store Nord A/S.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1878

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟐𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

Hearing care devices is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, due to increase in incidence of hearing disorders and technological innovations in hearing devices, such as development of miniature hearing aids, anti-inflammatory drug-releasing cochlear implants, and auditory brainstem implants.

Surgical ENT & bronchoscopy devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the future, owing to increased demand for radiofrequency devices, balloon sinus dilation devices, and ENT lasers.

North America accounted for majority of the share (nearly one-third) in the market in 2015, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of nasal and hearing disorders along with the rise in geriatric population, increased patient awareness about the availability of treatment options, and favorable reimbursement framework for ENT procedures. In addition, the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in this market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1878

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product type, hearing care devices segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market in 2015.

• Flexible endoscopes accounted for nearly two-fifths of the ENT endoscopes market in 2015.

• Balloon sinus dilation devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.5%, as the device provides a minimally invasive approach for the treatment of distorted/blocked sinus pathway.

• Hospitals & clinics accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2015.

• Asia-Pacific is expected grow at a high CAGR of 9%, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of ENT disorders.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market

Global 3D fluoroscopy Technique System Market



𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/05/physiotherapy-equipment-market.html

Singapore Immunoassay Market https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/05/singapore-immunoassay-market-new.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.