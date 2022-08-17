Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Forecast Overview 2022-2027
Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market To Be Driven By The Rising Applications Of The Product In The Paints And Coatings Industry In Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Flexible Epoxy Resin market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 591.8 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.6%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 878.20 billion
According to type, the rubber modified segment holds a substantial proportion of the market and is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period. Rubber modified epoxy resins are durable and widely used in industrial applications, which is fueling market expansion. The increasing usage of rubber modified epoxy resins as an adhesive in the building and construction industry, owing to its favourable mechanical qualities, is expected to drive this segment’s expansion.
The booming automotive industries in India, China, Japan, and South Korea, among others, are driving the market for flexible epoxy resin in Asia Pacific. The market is developing due to automobile manufacturers’ increasing desire for using lightweight composite materials to improve vehicle design and flexibility. The increased incidents of vehicular accidents as a result of traffic congestion are expected to drive up demand for the goods. Because flexible epoxy resin decreases vehicle weight while increasing vehicle strength, demand for it to protect passengers in the event of an accident is increasing.
The market in the region is expected to be assisted even more by the growing expansion of the region’s leading epoxy resin manufacturers, which is expected to contribute significantly to market growth over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A flexible epoxy resin is defined as a flexible resin obtained by copolymerizing an epoxide with a compound with two hydroxyl groups. It’s a reactive prepolymer that’s commonly used in the coatings and adhesives industries.
Based on type, the market can be broadly divided into:
• Urethane Modified
• Rubber Modified
• Dimmer Acid Modified
Market segmentation based on significant applications:
• Electrical and Electronics
• Adhesives
• Composites
• Paints and Coatings
• Others
On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growing use of flexible epoxy resin in the paints and coatings industry is driving the global market for the product. The increased demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction, automotive, power generation, and electrical and electronics sectors can be linked to this. The building and construction sector accounts for a significant portion of these industries.
Epoxy resins are widely used in the construction and building sector to maintain structures intact, which is fueling market expansion. Growing urbanisation and infrastructural development are expected to boost market expansion during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Conren Limited, DIC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, EPOXONIC GmbH, Hexion Inc. and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
