Medical Ultrasound Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The growth of ultrasound medical devices in the diagnostics arena can also be attributed to the benefits offered over computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other imaging tools, in terms of safety, price, and effectiveness. Ultrasound devices do not include any ionizing radiation, and are therefore much safer to use when compared to other imaging tools. An ultrasound also costs less when compared to a CT or an MRI. The technology also finds therapeutic applications, such as in tissue ablation, bone repair and growth, and cataract treatment. Researchers globally are using ultrasonic waves to perform non-invasive acoustic, or bloodless surgery, and to stop internal bleeding in trauma patients as well as to control the delivery of drugs or other molecules to targeted sites in the body.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Strong economic growth, increasing healthcare spending, improved standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new equipment in developing markets. Aging population and rising incidence of chronic illnesses are driving demand for ultrasound systems in these markets.

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

While x-ray contrast media depend on chemical formulation to take up x-rays, ultrasound contrast media are pharmaceuticals, which improve a reverberation from an ultrasound beam due to its physical properties. So far, the most efficient formulations developed in case of ultrasound use microbubbles of gas, which is a difficult process. The bubbles need to be small to red blood cells so that there is no blockage of capillaries, further, small bubbles are quickly soluble in body fluids or get absorbed by body`s normal defense mechanisms against blood-borne microparticles.



