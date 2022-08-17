Author Nicki Streeter's book "Anyone Can Be a Superhero: But Not All Wear Capes" is a warmhearted dialogue between a young boy and his grandfather

Recent release "Anyone Can Be a Superhero: But Not All Wear Capes" from Page Publishing author Nicki Streeter is a sweet children's book exploring some of the exciting careers that thrill the imaginations of young boys and girls dreaming of their grown-up lives. Follow Colt and his Papa as they discuss the limitless possibilities!

KINGMAN, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Nicki Streeter, a native of Anchorage, Alaska presently living with her husband and their young son in Kingman, Arizona, has completed her new book "Anyone Can Be a Superhero: But Not All Wear Capes": a charming story sure to become a favorite for preschool- and elementary-aged readers.

Colt and Papa are the very best of friends. Their bond is unique and one of a kind. Papa always asks, "In a world where you can be anything, what would you be?" Colt responds, "I want to be it all!" Colt is a fearless little boy who loves to imagine a world that is filled with excitement and thrills. A simple conversation between the two of them leads Colt on an adventurous tale. His mind is filled with all the magical possibilities and dreams, because in a world where you can be anything, he wants to be it all…and have fun!

Published by Page Publishing, Nicki Streeter's engrossing book is a delightful choice for any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Anyone Can Be a Superhero: But Not All Wear Capes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/author_nicki_streeters_book_anyone_can_be_a_superhero_but_not_all_wear_capes_is_a_warmhearted_dialogue_between_a_young_boy_and_his_grandfather/prweb18841423.htm