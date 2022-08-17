Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2022: Development of New Products & Unmet Animal Needs in Many Countries Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Research Report by Business (Captive API and Merchant API), Indication, Synthesis, Type, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 14.92 billion in 2021, USD 16.11 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.12% to reach USD 23.84 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Business, the market was studied across Captive API and Merchant API.

Based on Indication, the market was studied across Anti-infectives, Antiparasitics, and NSAIDs & Anesthetics.

Based on Synthesis, the market was studied across Biotech and Synthetic.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Branded and Generic.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Pet Care Hospitals and Retail and specialty pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of pets across the globe

Increasing awareness and expenditure among people regarding animal healthcare

Significant growth in the number of animal healthcare NGOs

Restraints

Several risk factors associated with animal health APIs

Opportunities

Development of new products

Unmet animal needs in many countries

Challenges

Limited awareness and availability in low-income areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Business

7. Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Indication

8. Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Synthesis

9. Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type

10. Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by End User

11. Americas Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

12. Asia-Pacific Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Usability Profiles

16. Appendix

