Root Realty is named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Root Realty, Inc., a second-generation family-owned-and-operated full-service firm that offers real estate investments, sales, property management, and renovation services, has been named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 list represents some of the most successful companies within one of the American economy's most dynamic segments: independent businesses. Notable companies including Microsoft, Intuit, Under Armour, Patagonia, Timberland, and Oracle, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This recognition puts Root Realty in the top 1% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"Simplifying real estate for our clients has been at the center of everything that we do at Root Realty. The Inc. 5000 award demonstrates the importance of our values driven approach and highlights our leadership position within the local and national real estate industry," said Joseph Root, Partner at Root Realty. "We're honored to be named to this prestigious list alongside some of the world's most successful and innovative companies."

Mr. Root further explained "We've grown 33% every year since 2006, which is a testament to our high caliber and customer-centric team. Root Realty was built from the ground up by my parents nearly 40 years ago; this award is a reflection of them and the hard work of our entire team. In conjunction with our sister company, East Superior Real Estate Partners, we strive to source profitable real estate investments while focusing on operational efficiency and the satisfaction of our investors, clients, residents, vendors, and most importantly our staff."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Root Realty:

Since 1983, Root Realty has focused on delivering excellent client service to Chicago real estate investors and their tenants. We make real estate investment simple by providing best-in-industry, fully integrated services from initial investment suggestions to the sale of your building, including property management and renovations. Learn more at http://www.rootrealty.com.

