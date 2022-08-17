At 12.80% CAGR, Glamping Market Size to Surpass USD 8.041 billion by 2029

Global Glamping Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Global Glamping Market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.041 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “18-32 Years” accounts for the largest age group in the respective market owing to the major influence of social media among individuals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Glamping is defined as the comfortable camping with luxury-style facilities and amenities, such as Wi-fi, bars, electricity, beds, spas, bathrooms, indoor plumbing access and housekeeping services. These accommodation takes advantage of the surrounding elements, and creates eco-friendly space and sustainable tourism.

Recent Developments

• EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced the launch of the EcoFlow River series portable power station series on March’2022. The series is available for for both home and outdoor purposes.

Market Scope and Global Glamping Market

Some of the major players operating in the glamping market are

Bushtec Safari (South Africa)

Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK)

Huttopia (France)

Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK)

ArenaCampsites (Europe)

BIGHEAD glamping tents (Slovenia)

Bond Fabrications (UK)

Chateau Ramšak (Slovenia)

Concierge Camping (UK)

The Forge (UK)

The Glamping Orchard (UK)

Hidden Valley (India)

Killarney Glamping (Ireland)

Kudhva Ltd. (UK)

The Lazy Olive Villa (Italy)

Long Valley Yurts (UK)

Loose Reins (UK)

YALA luxury canvas lodges (Netherlands)

Glamping Olimia Adria village (Slovenia)

Teapot Lane Glamping (Ireland)

YURTCAMP DEVON (UK)

Global Glamping Market Scope and Market Size

The glamping market is segmented on the basis of accommodation type, area, size, land ownership, end-user, age group, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Accommodation Type

• Cabins

• Tents

• Yurts

• Tipis

• Tree Houses

• Plastic

• Others

On the basis of accommodation type, the glamping market is segmented into cabins, tents, yurts, tipis, tree houses, plastic, and others.

Area

• Rural

• Urban

Based on area, the glamping market is segmented into rural, and urban.

Size

• 4-Person

• 2-Person

• Others

On the basis of size, the glamping market is segmented into 4-person, 2-person, and others.

Land Ownership

• Public

• Private

Based on land ownership, the glamping market is segmented into public, and private.

End-User

• Consumers

• Events

On the basis of end-user, the glamping market is segmented into consumers, and events.

Age Group

• 18-32 Years

• 33-50 Years

• 51-65 Years

• Above 65 Years

Based on age group, the glamping market is segmented into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years, and above 65 years.

Application

• Kids

• Teenagers

• Adults

Glamping market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for glamping market includes kids, teenagers, and adults.

Goals and objectives of the Global Glamping Market Study

• Understanding the opportunities and progress of Glamping Market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

• Study the different segments of the Global Glamping Market and the dynamics of Global Cachexia Treatment Market in the market.

• Categorize Global Glamping Market segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

• To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Global Glamping Market.

• To verify region-specific growth and development in the Global Glamping Market.

• Understand the key stakeholders in the Glamping Market and the value of the competitive image of the Global Glamping Market leaders.

• To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Global Glamping Market.

