USD 109.98 bn Rise in Telehealth Market with 34% Growth from Europe - Technavio

American Well Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Doctor On Demand Inc. Emerge as major participants

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Telehealth Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30.44%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global telehealth market as a part of the global healthcare technology market. The market growth will be driven by factors including the increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, Alzheimer's disease, asthma, and diabetes that have fueled the demand for telehealth services and solutions. In addition, the growing demand for technology is another key factor driving the global telehealth market growth. However, the growing privacy and data security concerns will limit the market's growth as the consultation requires the collection and aggregation of data from patients' medical devices for routine monitoring of their health.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

American Well Corp.

The company offers urgent care, nutrition, virtual primary care, scheduled visits, and others, under health system modules and health plan programs under a unified segment. The company offers full-spectrum telehealth solutions, designed to support care delivery across the continuum. From clinical supply to patient acquisition, to support for providers, patients, and business units.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The company operates in three key geographies including the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. The company offers streamlined telehealth and collaboration where virtual care and collaboration make a difference on both sides of the screen.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

Under the online doctor consultation segment, the company offers online doctor consultations for behavioral health, preventive health, and chronic diseases. The company offers Included Health under telehealth care where it offers specialty care, everyday and urgent care primary care, and others.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

The company operates in key business units including The Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The company under telehealth care offers VidyoHealth, software built for healthcare and designed to integrate with EHR systems, medical devices, and endpoints.

General Electric Co.

The company's key operating units include Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The company offers a Mural virtual care solution under telehealth care which provides clinicians the ability to assess the status of their maternal patients, utilize hospital-defined protocols to identify patients at risk, and track adherence to best practices including management of hypertension, hemorrhage, and medication delivery.

Telehealth Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Services: The telehealth market share growth in the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing uptake of telehealth services by healthcare providers will further increase the demand for a comprehensive range of clinical and non-clinical telehealth services in the healthcare industry, thereby positively driving the growth in this segment. The technological innovation and improvement in internet services (for live video conferencing, remote patient monitoring, and mobile health) will increase the adoption of telehealth services by healthcare providers and payers.



Solutions

Geography

North America: 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for telehealth in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the adoption of advanced technologies in telehealth, and the presence of many prominent vendors will facilitate the telehealth market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Europe

Europe



Asia



ROW

Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 109.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Well Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MDLIVE Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teladoc Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

