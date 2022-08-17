Global Small-Molecule APIs Market Report 2022: Increasing Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Nations Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small-Molecule APIs Market Research Report by Production (Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing), Type, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Small-Molecule APIs Market size was estimated at USD 19.98 billion in 2021, USD 22.25 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 11.56% to reach USD 38.54 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Small-Molecule APIs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Production, the market was studied across Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Biological and Synthetic.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders, and Oncology.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Small-Molecule APIs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Newly Developed Small Molecules Drugs

Rising Volume of Patients Suffering from Cancer, Cardiovascular, and Infectious Diseases

Rising Adoption of Generic Drugs

Restraints

Meeting Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Opportunities

Increasing Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Nations

Rising Number of Research and Development Activities

Challenges

Health Effects of Exposure to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Small-Molecule Apis Market, by Production

7. Small-Molecule Apis Market, by Type

8. Small-Molecule Apis Market, by Application

9. Americas Small-Molecule Apis Market

10. Asia-Pacific Small-Molecule Apis Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Small-Molecule Apis Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Aspen Group

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bachem Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambrex Corporation by Permira funds

Carlyle Group

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Gilead Sciences, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Inc.)

Johnson Matthey

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Novartis AG

PCAS SA

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Siegfried AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

