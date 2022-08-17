Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,459 in the last 365 days.

Korean Government Agency Helps Companies to Discover SMBs with Metaverse Expertise on Online Export Conference

  • Meet Korean metaverse companies on overhauled virtual exhibition spaces ICTWOW
  • Business talks will be held both on ICTWON and K-Metaverse Expo Busan on 18 and 19 Aug.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National IT Promotion Agency (NIPA), a Korean government agency for supporting the ICT industry, hosts an online export conference for small and medium companies (SMBs) to find overseas clients.

The event takes place on 18-19 August on World Online ICT Show or ICTWOW (http://www.ictwow.com), an integrated platform to support the domestic ICT business entering overseas markets during the hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICTWOW is a virtual space where more than 450 promising Korean ICT companies present their technology and products on a 24/7 basis.

They overhauled ICTWOW recently to refine company directories and enhance search features. It also faced off the design by building new 3D image elements on the main pages. AI chatbot is newly implemented for customer support.

The online ICTWOW event will accompany the on-site exhibition K-Metaverse Expo Busan, held in BEXCO, Busan.

Based on surveys among domestic SMBs that run Metaverse-related businesses, NIPA recruited more than 20 potential clients from Canada, Japan, China, and some ASEAN countries. More than 30 domestic companies will gather in the export lounge in K-Metaverse Expo Busan to present their Metaverse-related services and technologies to these clients via video calling and ICTWOW company pages.

"We expect this virtual and on-site hybrid event to open new opportunities for Korean SMBs that seek to enter the overseas market during the economic hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jinhong Park, lead of the Global Business Team, NIPA. "NIPA is devoted to supporting promising companies to succeed in the global market. We not only connect potential clients to companies but also provide follow-up care and process monitoring," he added.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-government-agency-helps-companies-to-discover-smbs-with-metaverse-expertise-on-online-export-conference-301607529.html

SOURCE National IT Promotion Agency

You just read:

Korean Government Agency Helps Companies to Discover SMBs with Metaverse Expertise on Online Export Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.