Passenger Security Equipment Market to reach $132.2 billion by 2030- Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

Passenger Security Equipment Market

Rising demand for transportation has led to new expansion and growth, which in turn is expected to trigger the growth of the market globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airport Passenger Security Equipment Industry is currently dominating the market followed by railways, due to the rapid increase in the global air passengers. According to the IATA, in 2015, about 3.5 billion air passengers traveled, whereas, in 2016, about 3.7 billion air passengers traveled. Hence, with the exponential increase in global air travelers, the airport authorities are investing in smart security solutions for air passengers and improving operational efficiencies.

The global passenger security equipment market was valued at $58.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $132.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The passenger screening systems are anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The purpose of the people screening systems at the transport infrastructure is to prevent prohibited items such as sharp objects, weapons, and explosives from being carried into the aircraft, train, bus, or cruise ship. However, it is expected the upcoming security technologies such as the use of robots for passenger screening, and video analytics will fuel the market growth in the coming years.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies and high spending on security equipment by the regional governments. Moreover, LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high-security threats in the region.

The major players, such as Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smiths Group, have adopted new technology launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

Key Findings of the Passenger Security Equipment Industry:

• In 2016, the airport passenger security equipment segment dominated the global Passenger Security Equipment Industry, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

• The people screening systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period

• The LAMEA region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as UAE, Qatar, Mexico, and South Africa are expected to drive the Passenger Security Equipment Industry in the coming years.

