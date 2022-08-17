Sodium Chlorite Market Size, Share, Industry Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Growth, Development, and Forecast

Sodium Chlorite Market

Sodium chlorite having the chemical formula of (NaClO3), refers to an inorganic chemical compound manufactured by the electrolysis of brine (NaCl).

The sodium chlorite market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the sodium chlorite market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the growth of the sodium chlorite market.

It is defined as a powerful oxidizing agent and is an odorless, pale-yellow crystalline solid that readily dissolves in water. The compound is inflammable in nature in pure form and acts as extreme combustion in the presence of flammable materials during decomposition.

The consistent sodium chlorite market research report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. It provides an explanation of the methodical investigation of the existing scenarios of the global market which takes into account respective market dynamics. With the market data of this marketing report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market for this industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and method of research has been utilized in this report that reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While bringing forth the global sodium chlorite market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

The increase in usage in the paper and pulp industry across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the sodium chlorite market. The rise in demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry, and the rise in use of the chemical in wastewater treatment and water purification applications because of their biocidal and antimicrobial properties accelerate the market growth. The surge in demand from the food processing sector owing to its excellent ability to destroy pathogenic bacteria, and the increase in demand for antimicrobial agents in the food processing industry to improve the shelf life of packaged products further influence the market. Additionally, growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and an increase in demand for the chemical as a bleaching agent positively affect the sodium chlorite market. Furthermore, advancements in the chemical compound extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Prominent Market Players-

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Merck KGaA

Kemira

DuPont

Arkema

Thermo Fischer Scientific

ERCO Worldwide

Chemtrade

Tronox Holdings plc

Ercros S.A

ABI Chem Germany,

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited,

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Tractus, 3bsc.com Inc

hairuichem

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd

Tractus

Alfa Aesar

Other

On the other hand, the availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone, and stringent regulations by the governments of various regions are expected to obstruct the market growth. Changes in consumer preferences and increase in raw material and operational and transportation costs are projected to challenge the sodium chlorite market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This sodium chlorite market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the sodium chlorite market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Sodium Chlorite Market Scope and Market Size

The sodium chlorite market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, process, grade, application, and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw materials, the sodium chlorite market is segmented into chlorine dioxide, sodium hydroxide, and hydrogen peroxide.

On the basis of process, the sodium chlorite market is segmented into chlorine dioxide production, sodium chlorite generation, and recovery.

On the basis of grade, the sodium chlorite market is segmented into dry and solution.

On the basis of application, the sodium chlorite market is segmented into disinfectants, antimicrobial agents, bleaching agents, odor control, and others.

On the basis of end-use, the sodium chlorite market is segmented into water treatment, paper, textile, medical, and others.

Sodium Chlorite Market Country Level Analysis

The sodium chlorite market is analyzed and market size and volume information is provided by country, raw materials, process, grade, application, and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sodium chlorite market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the sodium chlorite market due to the high consumption levels of sodium chlorite for water treatment within the region. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the high consumption of chemicals in the region.

