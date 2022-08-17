Insights Into The Global Hardware Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Hardware Market Report by The Business Research Company covers hardware market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hardware Global Market Report 2022”, the hardware market size is expected to grow from $100.21 billion in 2021 to $108.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is expected to grow to $144.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. According to the hardware market overview, metal consumption by the aerospace sector is expected to increase during the forecast period, thus driving the hardware industry growth.

Key Trends In The Hardware Market

Many hardware manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating a rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

Overview Of The Hardware Market

The hardware market consists of the sales of metal hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce metal hardware, such as metal hinges, metal handles, keys, and locks (except coin-operated, time locks).

Hardware Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Furniture Hardware, Motor Vehicle Hardware, Builder's Hardware, Other Hardware

• By End-User: B2B, B2C

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global hardware market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Assa Abloy AB, Dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, Blum Inc, Tyman PLC, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co. Ltd, and MISUMI Group Inc.

Hardware Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hardware market. The market report analyzes hardware global market size, hardware global market growth drivers, hardware global market segments, hardware global market major players, hardware global market growth across geographies, and hardware market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hardware market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

