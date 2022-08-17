Defoamers Market Anticipated to Expand at 4.3% CAGR During Forecast Period|Rising Demand and Global Forecast

Defoamers Market

A defoamer refers to an anti-foaming agent that assists in declining and restricting the development of foam.

The defoamers market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research Report on the defoamers market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the growth of the defoamers market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Defoamers Market

The increase in focus on quality in the process industries across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the defoamers market. The rise in the use of defoamers in several agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, and the increase in demand for low VOC solvent-free defoamers as they play a crucial role in decreasing the carbon footprint caused by manufacturers and end-users accelerate the market growth. The surge in the use of solvent-free defoamers due to low VOC content owning to the implementation of environmental regulations across various regions, and high usage in water treatment infrastructure applications including prevention of loss due to overflow, improvement of sanitation and safety and reduction of pump cavitations further influence the market. Additionally, an increase in the awareness, usage of bio-based and sustainable raw materials instead of petro-based variants, and growing trends in the agrochemical industry positively affect the defoamers market. Furthermore, the development of modified and high-performance silicone compounds to improve product performance, and the emergence of effective and low-impact chemicals extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and Defoamers Market Share Analysis

The defoamers market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the defoamers market.

The major players covered in the defoamers market report are

Dow

BASF SE

Ashland

Evonik Industries AG

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

KCC Basildon

Wacker Chemie AG

Bluestar Silicones

Clariant, ELEMENTIS PLC

Baker Hughes

among

Other.

On the other hand, high loading levels of the antifoaming agents in the industrial process and concerns regarding side-effects of the product are expected to obstruct the market growth. The presence of stringent regulations by governing bodies, especially in developed countries is projected to challenge the defoamers market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This defoamers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the defoamers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Defoamers Market Scope and Market Size

The defoamers market is segmented on the basis of product type, medium of dispersion, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the defoamers market is segmented into powder, silicone defoamers, oil defoamers, emulsion defoamers, and polymer defoamers.

On the basis of medium of dispersion, the defoamers market is segmented into aqueous systems and non-aqueous/solvents.

On the basis of application, the defoamers market is segmented into chemical formulation, textiles, construction materials paints & coatings, pulp & paper, food processing, pharmaceuticals, household & personal care, and water and wastewater treatment.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

