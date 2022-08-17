Biologics Market to Reach Tremendous Value of USD 596.65 billion by 2029

Biologics Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Future Outlook by 2029

Leading Key Players Operating in the Biologics Market Includes:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biologics market was valued at USD 264 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 596.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Biologics have acquired a lot of momentum in recent years since they are used to treat a variety of diseases and ailments, such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. The product's widespread use is expected to drive growth in the global biologics market in the coming years. Biologics are at the cutting edge of research, supporting the most recent advances. Such breakthroughs are expected to result in revolutionary treatments that give patients new treatment options. New developments and unique therapies are being developed for the production of new biologics, indicating that the global biologics market is anticipated to have a positive future outlook.

Global Biologics Market Scope and Market Size

The biologics market is segmented on the basis of type, drug class, therapeutic application, source, manufacturing, drug type, mode of purchase, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitor

T-cell Inhibitor

Selective Co-stimulation Modulators

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) or Interleukin-17 Blocker

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Blocker

B-cell Inhibitor

Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibody

Recombinant Insulin

Vaccine

Blood Factor

Human Growth Hormone

Erythropoietin

Fusion Protein

Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Mode of Purchase

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Competitive Landscape and Biologics Market Share Analysis:

The Biologics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Biologics market.

Key points covered in the report:-

The pivotal aspect considered in the global Biologics market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.

The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.

The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.

The driving factors for the growth of the global Biologics market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.

The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.

This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Biologics Market.

The Global Biologics Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Biologics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the biologics market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases kill more than 41 million people worldwide each year. The most common chronic disease, cardiovascular disease, kills 17.9 million people per year, followed by cancer, diabetes and respiratory disorders. These four groups are responsible for 80% of all chronic disease mortality. Chronic diseases have prompted the development of sophisticated diagnostics and therapeutics. Biologics are medicines that have been genetically modified to target a portion of the immune system that causes inflammation.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of biologics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the biologics market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of biologics market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the market's growth rate.

Table of Contents: Global Biologics Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Biologics in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Biologics Market, by Product Type

8 Global Biologics Market, by Modality

9 Global Biologics Market, by Type

10 Global Biologics Market, by Mode

11 Global Biologics Market, by End User

12 Global Biologics Market, by Geography

13 Global Biologics Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

