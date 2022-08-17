Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide: 3200 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:13 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Tarek Boothe, of Alexandria, VA.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, MD, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Reynolds, pictured above, was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to this offense. He is going through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

MPD would like to thank the US Marshals Service for their assistance in this case as well as the community for the multiple tips they provided.