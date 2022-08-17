Foundries Global Market Estimated To Grow At 6% Rate

Foundries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Foundries Market Report by The Business Research Company covers foundries market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Foundries Global Market Report 2022”, the foundries market is expected to grow from $156.72 billion in 2021 to $168.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The foundry market is expected to grow to $216.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. According to the foundries market research, the market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Foundries Market

Foundries market trends include automated manufacturing systems which is gaining popularity as they enhance manufacturing productivity and reduce operating costs. Automation systems refer to a machine, tool or technology such as robotic and AI technology that helps to reduce human intervention and improve safety in the metal manufacturing processes such as processing, assembling, material handling. This allows metal manufacturing companies to increase efficiency and production, improve safety on the manufacturing floor, enhance product quality, perform complex and varied tasks, enhance process stability, provide flexibility to produce products and eliminate routine manual tasks.

Overview Of The Foundries Market

The foundries market consists of sales of moulded castings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce castings by pouring molten metal into moulds.

Foundries Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries

• By Foundry Type: Pure Play Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturers

• By Application: Automobile, Pipes and Fittings, Agricultural Machinery, Electrical Equipment, Machine Tools, Others

• By Geography: The global foundries market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ryobi Limited, Aludyne Inc, Kobe Steel Ltd, Georg Fischer AG, Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V, Neenah Enterprises Inc, Vesuvius plc, Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co. Ltd., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Foundries Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of foundries market. The market report analyzes foundries global market size, foundries global market growth drivers, foundries global market segments, foundries global market major players, foundries global market growth across geographies, and foundries market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The foundries market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

