Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market Expected to Reach USD 1,483.61 Million by 2029

Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market was valued at USD 778.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,483.61 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "molecular assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market within the forecasted period owing to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as high procedural efficacy, low turnaround time, the study of multiple samples and real-time sample analysis. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Illumina (US)

CareDx, (US)

Immucor, (U.S)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S)

Luminex Corporation (U.S)

Biofortuna (UK)

Bruker (US)

Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market Scope and Market Size

The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, transplant type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Products and Services

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Technology

Molecular Assay Technologies

Non- Molecular Assay Technologies

Transplant Type

Solid Organ Transplant

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Application

Diagnostic Applications

Research Application

End User

Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Transplant Centres

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market, By Region:

Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

