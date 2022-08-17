Building Automation Market Size Is Booming at a CAGR of 5.4%, To Hit US$ 59630 Million by 2028 | Industry Demands, Latest Technology, Business Challenges, Future Prospects, New Developments, Key Suppliers and SWOT Analysis Till 2028

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building's mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems. The global Building Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 59630 million by 2028, from US$ 40980 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

Global "Building Automation Market" 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles.

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building's mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems.

The global Building Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 59630 million by 2028, from US$ 40980 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

The global Building Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 59630 million by 2028, from US$ 40980 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure.

Building Automation Market Top Manufacturers Analysis:

Siemens Building Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Control Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

ABB

Azbil Corporation

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The report focuses on the Building Automation market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Building Automation market.

Based On Product Types, the Building Automation market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Facility Management Systems

Building Energy Management System

Based On Applications, the Building Automation market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Major Highlights of Building Automation Market Report:

Define and discuss the growth of the global Building Automation market

Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Building Automation market

To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Building Automation market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Building Automation performance.

The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Building Automation market.

This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Building Automation market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Building Automation Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Building Automation Industry market:

The Building Automation Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players of the Building Automation market?

How will the Building Automation market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Building Automation market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Building Automation market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Building Automation market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to grow in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Building Automation Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Security Systems

1.2.3 Life Safety Systems

1.2.4 Facility Management Systems

1.2.5 Building Energy Management System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Automation Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Building Automation Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Building Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Building Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Building Automation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Building Automation Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Building Automation Industry Trends

2.3.2 Building Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building Automation Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Building Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Building Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Automation Revenue

3.4 Global Building Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Automation Revenue in 2021

3.5 Building Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Building Automation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Building Automation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Building Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Building Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Building Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Building Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Building Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Building Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Building Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Siemens Building Technologies Inc.

11.1.1 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. Company Detail

11.1.2 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. Building Automation Introduction

11.1.4 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Schneider Electric

11.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Detail

11.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.2.3 Schneider Electric Building Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.3 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Detail

11.3.2 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Honeywell International Inc. Building Automation Introduction

11.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Johnson Control Inc.

11.4.1 Johnson Control Inc. Company Detail

11.4.2 Johnson Control Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Johnson Control Inc. Building Automation Introduction

11.4.4 Johnson Control Inc. Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Johnson Control Inc. Recent Development

11.5 United Technologies Corporation

11.5.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Detail

11.5.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 United Technologies Corporation Building Automation Introduction

11.5.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

11.6 ABB

11.6.1 ABB Company Detail

11.6.2 ABB Business Overview

11.6.3 ABB Building Automation Introduction

11.6.4 ABB Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 ABB Recent Development

11.7 Azbil Corporation

11.7.1 Azbil Corporation Company Detail

11.7.2 Azbil Corporation Business Overview

11.7.3 Azbil Corporation Building Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Azbil Corporation Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Azbil Corporation Recent Development

11.8 Eaton Corporation

11.8.1 Eaton Corporation Company Detail

11.8.2 Eaton Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Eaton Corporation Building Automation Introduction

11.8.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

11.9 General Electric

11.9.1 General Electric Company Detail

11.9.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.9.3 General Electric Building Automation Introduction

11.9.4 General Electric Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.10 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

11.10.1 Ingersoll Rand Inc. Company Detail

11.10.2 Ingersoll Rand Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Ingersoll Rand Inc. Building Automation Introduction

11.10.4 Ingersoll Rand Inc. Revenue in Building Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Ingersoll Rand Inc. Recent Development

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

