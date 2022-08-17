Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Expected to Reach US$ 10.48 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR Of 6.2% | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Companies Profiled In Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market are Continental AG, Autoneum, Hennecke GmbH, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Roechling Group, Woco Industrietechnik GmbH, 3M, Greiner Foam International, SA Automotive, ElringKlinger AG, BASF, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, and Evonik

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market.

The global automotive engine encapsulation market size is estimated at USD 6.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.48 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecasted years 2022 to 2029.

Automotive engine encapsulation reduces the vehicle's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. By allowing oils and lubricants to operate at their peak levels, automotive engine encapsulation keeps the heat generated by the engine inside the vehicle's engine compartment and improves the efficiency and performance of the engine.

Globally, increasing fuel emissions are causing serious environmental issues and a crisis related to global warming. The market is expanding because to the pollution control technologies and solutions created by automakers to report the ever-growing environmental problems. Additionally, the global need for quiet and fuel-efficient automobiles is driving up prices for automotive engine encapsulation. On the other hand, one of the key factors that may delay the growth of the automotive engine encapsulation market is the industry's growing propensity to produce electric automobiles.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4717/automotive-engine-encapsulation-market/#request-a-sample

Due to the huge volume of automobile production and sales in this area, Asia Pacific has the highest share of the worldwide automotive engine encapsulation market. The rapid increase in car manufacturing is due to increased urbanization, a high demographic rate, an improvement in the standard of living, developing infrastructure, and industrial expansion. In addition, as the population’s disposable income rises, there is a strong demand for passenger cars in this region.

Recent Developments

Continental AG (Continental) is an automotive company that manufactures and sells brake systems, and systems and components for powertrains and chassis, vehicle electronics, instrumentation, infotainment solutions, tires and technical elastomers.

Autoneum is the global market and technology leader in acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles and a partner for light vehicle manufacturers around the world. The Company develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimum noise and heat protection.

Scope of the Report:

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 Projection Period: 2022-2029 Market Details: Total revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: by Product Type, by Vehicle, by Material and by Region Country Covered: North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Report Coverage: Market growth driving factors, challenges & pitfalls, opportunities, trends, key players analysis, and region analysis Drivers Luxury car sales rising to drive market expansion

increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles could restrain the market

Encapsulation Techniques' high cost will be a market constraint.

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4717/automotive-engine-encapsulation-market

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Dynamics

During the projected period, strict government emission control regulations will be the key driver driving the automobile engine encapsulation market. The automotive engine encapsulation market is anticipated to be driven by its multiple benefits, including lowering vehicle carbon emissions and undesired airborne noise, improving fuel efficiency, and enhancing engine performance. During the projection period, expanding automobile production and sales in emerging markets also increased demand for automotive engine encapsulation on the global market. The global demand for electric vehicles, however, is likely to restrain the expansion of the automotive engine encapsulation market throughout the duration of the forecast year.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Segmentation

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Body Mounted

Engine Mounted

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Vehicle, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Material, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Carbon Fiber

Glass Wool

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2022-2029: Key Highlights

Market CAGR from 2022 to 2029, the anticipated forecast period

Information in-depth on the drivers of the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market growth during the resulting five years

The size of the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market is estimated, as is its share of the larger market.

predictions for future consumer behaviour patterns and shifts

The Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market is expanding.

Analysis of the market's competitive environment and thorough vendor data

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Automotive Engine Piston Market

The global automotive engine piston market is expected to grow at a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.82 billion by 2029 from USD 1.98 billion in 2020. A piston is a crucial component of both internal and external combustion engines that generate mechanical energy and provide the necessary force to a vehicle to allow it to run on the road. It aids in the transfer of force from the expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft via a piston rod or connecting rod. It is used to form a sliding gas and oil tight seal in a cylinder, transmit the gas load to the connecting rod’s small end, and act as a bearing for the gudgeon pin. A piston’s design is based on a compromise between strength, weight, and thermal expansion control.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4749/automotive-engine-piston-market/

Automotive Diesel Engine Market

The global Automotive Diesel Engine market is expected to grow at 3.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 70.41 billion by 2029 from USD 53.57 billion in 2020. Diesel is used as a fuel in the internal combustion of engine. This is referred as diesel engines. These types of engines are also called as compression ignition engines. Furthermore, diesel engines are used in big vehicles since they can provide more torque than gasoline or any other engine. Any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a high enough temperature to ignite diesel fuel fed into the cylinder, causing combustion and expansion to actuate a piston. It transforms the chemical energy in the fuel into mechanical energy that may be utilized to propel freight vehicles, huge tractors, locomotives, and ships.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4742/automotive-diesel-engine-market/

Automotive Ceramics Market

The global automotive ceramics market is expected to grow at 5.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.95 billion by 2029 from USD 1.87 billion in 2020.

Components composed of sophisticated ceramic materials like zirconia and alumina make up automotive ceramics. Engine elements such as knock sensors, valve systems, and superchargers employ ceramic components. They’re found in a variety of sensors and actuators for car exhaust gas purification, including fuel level sensors, fluid level sensors, and oxygen sensors. Ceramic materials are lighter than traditional materials like metal and endure longer than plastic. They also work exceptionally well at greater temperatures. The worldwide automotive ceramics market is being driven by changing vehicle pollution control rules, rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, and the rise of electric vehicles.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7458/automotive-ceramics-market/

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/