E-Book Reader Market Share, Size, Leading Companies, Industry Growth and Future Trends 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "E-Book Reader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global e-book reader market size reached US$ 396.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 204.7 Million by 2027. E-book reader refers to portable electronic devices designed to facilitate reading digital books and periodicals. They are available in E-ink screen and LCD screen models and in several size options, including below 6 inches, 6 to 8 inches, 8 to 10 inches, above 10 inches, etc. These E-book reader models are custom-built to operate for long hours while consuming limited power and feature a monochrome display that is glare-free and less strenuous for the eyes. They can also store an exhaustive collection of books and other publications. As a result, e-book reader variants are extensively used by students and professionals across countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

E-Book Reader Market Trends:

The growing digital advancements in the education sector and the elevating adoption of e-learning in the curriculum for enhancing the personal learning experience of the students are among the key factors driving the e-book reader market. Additionally, the development of new products by leading manufacturers with innovative features, such as an offline dictionary, foreign language learning, color adjustable front light, navigation buttons, extended storage for audiobooks, etc., for expanding their existing consumer base is further stimulating the global market. Besides this, the increasing internet penetration and the introduction of easy access to a wide range of e-book libraries through online applications or services are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising concerns towards saving paper are expected to propel the e-book reader market in the coming years.

E-Book Reader Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global e-book reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aluratek, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Barnes & Noble, Inc.

• Blurb, Inc

• SAS BOOKEEN

• Ectaco Inc

• PocketBook International SA

• Rakuten Kobo Inc.

• Sony Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global e-book reader market on the basis of screen type, screen size, connectivity type, pricing, end-user, distribution and region.

Breakup by Screen Type:

• E-Ink Screen

• LCD Screen

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Below 6 Inch

• 6-8 Inch

• 8-10 inch

• Above 10 Inch

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

• Wi-Fi

• 3G/4G and Wi-Fi

• 3G/4G

Breakup by Pricing:

• Low Price

• Medium Price

• High Price

Breakup by End-User:

• Students

• Professionals

• Others

Breakup by Distribution:

• Store Based:

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Others

• Non-store Based

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

