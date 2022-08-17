LAMEA Amphibious Vehicle Market Reach at 12.2% of CAGR During 2020-2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Amphibious Vehicle Market by Mode of Propulsion (Water-Jet, Track-Based and Screw Propeller), Application (Surveillance & Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation and Excavation), and End Use (Defense and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global amphibious vehicle industry generated $2.70 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $5.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027

The key players operating in the amphibious vehicle market are BAE Systems, EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd., General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Rheinmetall AG, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Wetland Equipment Company, Inc., and Wilco Manufacturing LLC.

Surge in investment in the defense sector to increase adoption and demand in commercial applications drive the growth of the global amphibious vehicle market. However, high initial investment and rise in operational costs along with seasonal serviceability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced amphibious vehicles (ACV) in marine applications and demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on mode of propulsion, the track-based segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propellers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to technological innovations in screw propulsion systems

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global amphibious vehicle market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall amphibious vehicle market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global amphibious vehicle with a detailed impact analysis.

The current amphibious vehicle is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

