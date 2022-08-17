LAMEA Automotive Motors Market to Growth at 8.9% of CAGR During 2020-2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Motors Market by Type (DC brushed motors, Brushless DC motors, Stepper motors, and Traction motors), Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Electric Two-wheelers, Passenger cars, Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), BEV, PHEV, and HEV), Function (Performance, Comfort & Convenience, and Safety & Security), Technology (PWM, DTC, and others), and by Application (Alternator, ETC, Electric parking break, Sun roof motor, Fuel pump motor, ECM, Wiper motor, Engine cooling fan, HVAC, VVT, EGR, Starter motor, Anti-lock brake system, EPS, PLG, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive motors industry was estimated at $28.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $36.66 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

The major companies profiled in the automotive motors market include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD., Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, VALEO, Inteva Products, LLC, Magna International Inc, Marelli Europe S.P.A., Aptiv PLC, Buhler Motor, Meritor, Inc., PST Electronics Ltd, and U-SHIN ltd.

High demand for safety and convenient features, increase in demand of electric vehicles, and strict safety regulations set by government fuel the growth of the global automotive motors market. On the other hand, decrease in global vehicle production and surge in trend of shared mobility impede the growth to some extent. However, the concept of autonomous cars is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge disruption in the manufacturing units across the world. Also, the unavailability of skilled labor impacted the global automotive motors market negatively.

However, as the lockdown has slackened off in most of the countries, the market is expected to recuperate soon.

Over the past few years, the automotive industry has been witnessing increased demand for advanced features in vehicles such as power steering system, climate control system, anti-lock braking system, and others. This has led to rise in applications of motor in automobile, thereby driving the growth of this market.

