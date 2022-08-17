Psychedelic Drugs Market to Register Promising CAGR Growth of 13.3 % by 2029

Psychedelic Drugs Market

Global psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,401.95 million by 2029 from USD 2,386.72 million in 2021.

Market Players Covered

The major companies which are dealing in the market are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Avadel, Celon Pharma SA., Cybin Corp., GH Research, Entheon Biomedical Corp, PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., usonainstitute.org, among others.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Acceptance Of Psychedelic Drugs For Treating Depression

Psychedelics have achieved a large popularity within the last decade as they are involved with human mental healing and treatment practices and have the power of mind-healing. The growing researchers and scientist are exploring psychedelic drugs therapeutic value and compounds which could be a new treatment option for people with depression. Continuous research and development in the psychedelic drugs have increased the acceptance of psychedelics medication. Psychedelic drugs promising outcomes have increased the usage of psychedelic drugs across the U.S. and other regions which leads to rising demand for psychedelic drugs, hence these factors are expected to act as drivers for the growth of the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Depression And Mental Disorders

Mental disorders (or mental illnesses) affects persons feeling, mood, thinking, and behaviour and can be long-lasting (chronic) or occasional. Depression and mental disorders have the ability to affect individual’s capacity by virtue of which they perform their everyday tasks. There are numerous dissimilar types of mental disorders. Depression and mental disorders have increased globally due to various factors including family history and genes, abuse or stress, biological factors, usage of alcohol or recreational drugs and many others.

Additionally, increasing consumption of illicit substances has increased depression and mental disorders. Thus, increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are increasing the demand for psychedelic drugs which is expected to act as driver for the growth of the market.

Rising Awareness Towards Mental Health

As mental illness has adversely impacted the people’s ability to carry out normal functions of their life, this has become important to create awareness among people regarding the different types of cause, disorders it leads to and the treatment options available in the market in order to cure such life-devastating illness. In order to raise awareness several organizations and companies are launching campaigns and adoption initiatives. This in turn allows patients to opt for effective treatment option as per the disease cause and reported symptoms. Advertisements, awareness campaigns, and others have increased the awareness for psychedelic drugs. The awareness campaigns have encouraged people to select appropriate treatment for mental disorders procedures which is increasing the demand of psychedelic drugs. For this reason, rising awareness towards mental health is expected to act as driver for the market growth.

Opportunity

Increasing R&D Activities In Psychedelic Drugs

Psychedelic plants and fungi have been used in indigenous medicinal traditions for millennia. New psychedelic drugs development research has initiated by Albert Hofmann in 1938. He has synthesized the first lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD-25) and now recognized as the first person to ingest LSD after five years later. Hofmann was unaware of the significant effects and actions posed by that product. After a growing period of cultural and scientific exploration in the 1950s and 60s, psychedelic drug development research was slackened to a near halt. Increasing research and development expenditure in the psychedelic drugs is creating new opportunities in the market. Thus, increasing R&D activities in psychedelic drugs is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Also, the strategic initiatives taken by key market players will provide structural integrity and future opportunities for the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Restraint/Challenge

High Cost Of Psychedelic Drugs

However, the high cost associated with psychedelic drugs will impede the growth rate of psychedelic drugs market. Additionally, stringent rules and regulations will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope

Global Psychedelic drugs market is segmented into the source, type, drugs, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Source

Synthetic

Natural

On the basis of source, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

Type

Empathogens

Dissociatives

Others

On the basis of type, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into empathogens, dissociatives, and others.

Drugs

Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid

Ketamine

Psilocybin

Others

On the basis of drugs, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others.

Application

Narcolepsy,

Treatment Resistant Depression

Major Depressive Disorder

Opiate Addiction

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Others

On the basis of application, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and others.

Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Injectable

On the basis of route of administration, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable.

End User

Hospital

Speciality Clinics

Homecare

Others

On the basis of end user, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospital, speciality clinics, homecare, and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Psychedelic Drugs market Sizing

Part 05: Global Psychedelic Drugs market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

