Artist Confronts Housing Crisis

Artist Farrah Miranda

Farrah Miranda Launching New Collection of Poems

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Kind of Community, a collection of poems by Farrah Miranda, navigates the anger, loss, absurdity and greed at the heart of a widespread housing crisis; along with the complexities and contradictions of art-making in an increasingly unliveable city.

“It is no secret that as public art goes up, so do home prices. Ballooning rents and mortgages are creating new breaking points all around. I struggle with what it means to produce art in this context - these poems reflect that,'' says Miranda.

Jacqui Arntfield of Lakeshore Arts explains, “supporting projects that address the issue of housing affordability is important to us because we are based in a neighbourhood that is experiencing rapid development, displacement, and population growth”.

“Miranda is known for large-scale socially-engaged performances, and installations addressing urgent social issues. This is her first collection of poetry,” Arntfield continues.

Poems from the collection will be released on August 17th as part of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art 2021–2022.

To view the work, please visit:

https://www.artworxto.ca/artwork/A-New-Kind-of-Community

