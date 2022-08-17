Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,409 in the last 365 days.

Artist Confronts Housing Crisis

Artist Farrah Miranda

Farrah Miranda Launching New Collection of Poems

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Kind of Community, a collection of poems by Farrah Miranda, navigates the anger, loss, absurdity and greed at the heart of a widespread housing crisis; along with the complexities and contradictions of art-making in an increasingly unliveable city.

“It is no secret that as public art goes up, so do home prices. Ballooning rents and mortgages are creating new breaking points all around. I struggle with what it means to produce art in this context - these poems reflect that,'' says Miranda.

Jacqui Arntfield of Lakeshore Arts explains, “supporting projects that address the issue of housing affordability is important to us because we are based in a neighbourhood that is experiencing rapid development, displacement, and population growth”.

“Miranda is known for large-scale socially-engaged performances, and installations addressing urgent social issues. This is her first collection of poetry,” Arntfield continues.

Poems from the collection will be released on August 17th as part of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art 2021–2022.
To view the work, please visit:
https://www.artworxto.ca/artwork/A-New-Kind-of-Community

For further information, contact:

Jacqui Arntfield (Lakeshore Arts)
Phone: 416-938-1864
Email: jacqui@lakeshorearts.ca

Jacqui Arntfield
Lakeshore Arts
+1 416-938-1864
email us here

You just read:

Artist Confronts Housing Crisis

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.