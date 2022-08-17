Asia-Pacific Vehicle Electrification Market to Rise at 12.9% of CAGR During 2020–2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle electrification market was valued at $70.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $140.29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.Vehicle electrification is the front driving force responsible for significant revolution in the automotive industry. The demand for electrification of vehicles is majorly driven by upsurge in automotive production and increase in sales of vehicles across the globe.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2548

The key players profiled in the report include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., CONTINENTAL AG, Delphi Technologies, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc, Magna International Inc, and Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2548

The epidemic has placed more pressure on the vehicle electrification technology manufacturing for its business model transformation, as the industry is facing demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline. The 0cash burn rate in the industry is currently less than 2 months. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEM) will likely soon face liquidity issues as operating cash flow diminishes during the crisis. Moreover, the consumer confidence is low in 2020 which impact the end use industries sales of the vehicle electrification market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2548

In the recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed drastic change in terms of technological evolution. To cater to the changing demands of consumers, OEMs are relying on electrical components, owing to their output efficiency and lightweight, thus making vehicle electrification a fuel economic solution. Moreover, emission from vehicles is a crucial factor, as harmful greenhouse gases are released, which increase environmental and health concerns. Thus, governments across the globe are implementing vehicle emission norms to control greenhouse emissionand maintain environmental balance. Manufacturers need to comply with these regulations to control the emission level. For instance, from April 2020, the Government of India implemented the BS6 emission standard to control the outflow of air pollutants from vehicles. In addition, end consumers/drivers are demanding for technologically advanced electrical components and systems to ease the driving experience and to facilitate efficient operations of the vehicle. Thus, all these factors collectively escalate the demand for vehicle electrification in the near future.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2548

Vehicle electrification serves as an ideal solution for effective vehicle operations, due to less fuel cost, reduced emissions, and improved fuel economy. However, electrification of vehicle is associated with high cost of vehicle components, which impact the overall costing of automotive. Thus, end consumer are demanding cheaper solutions; thus, manufacturers are focusing on development of cost-effective solutions to gain competitive advantage in the global market. Moreover, decrease inprices of automotive batteries is a positive aspect that supports the growth of the vehicle electrification market. Thus, cost-effective product development is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-electrification-market

Similar Research Report:

Vehicle Ignition Switches Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-ignition-switches-market-A14103

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.