Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Report, Size, Share, Leading Companies, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview:

The global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027. Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket refers to a secondary market in the automotive sector that caters to the after-sales requirements of heavy-duty vehicles. It includes equipment and automobile parts, such as tires, lubricants, accessories, batteries, filters, turbochargers, and exterior components. The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket deals with manufacturing, remanufacturing, distributing, redistributing, end-retail, reselling, and installation activities. It also offers retrofitting and refurbishment services to older vehicles to improve their performance and reduce carbon emissions. As a result, heavy-duty automotive aftermarket enhances vehicle life, provides a variety of generic parts, and minimizes expenses.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends:

The growing consumer inclination towards regular servicing and maintenance of vehicles is driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing demand for remanufacturing of mechanical and electrical components to improve efficiency, minimize the risk of breakdowns, and reduce carbon emissions is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based sensors with advanced tracking technologies in heavy-duty vehicles that improve preventive maintenance and minimize downtime are providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, including stringent policies by several governments regarding the emission and safety of heavy-duty vehicles, significant growth in the automotive industry, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and increasing demand for safety features, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Replacement Parts, Vehicle Type, Service Channel, Region

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Atc Drivetrain, LLC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

DENSO CORPORATION

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc

Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

Tires

Batteries

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting and Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Class 4 to Class 6

Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

DIY

OE Seller

DIFM

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

