Human Identification Market Is Projected To Reach With Healthy CAGR Of 9.3% Through 2030

Human identification market was valued at $1.342 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.224 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

The global human identification market was valued at $1.342 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.224 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Human identification is defined as the study of biometric detection and training of the datasets to analyze the sample for forensic application. This method is used by investigational authorities for identification of criminal and overall analytics of human traits. The human identification system consists of human traits such as facial, finger pins, lips, palm, iris, and tongue for DNA analysis. The capillary electrophoresis (CE) and massively parallel sequencing (MPS) are the most widely used method for human identification in paternity testing laboratories and forensic labs.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global human identification market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for the development of healthcare information technology. A huge number of clinics, hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus particle remains functional on surfaces up to 5 days duration depending on the condition and nature of the surface. These long lasting persistence and airborne transmission of COVID-19 impose a serious threat for foreign investigators.

There are many challenges faced by forensic fraternity from scientific investigation at the crime scene and laboratory examination to avoid risk of contamination as a biological fluid such as saliva, blood, semen, and tissue might be prone to novel viral infection. Thus, the expert in forensic laboratory must follow the safety guideline, which is formulated by the national level. Subsequently, this leads to decrease in demand for polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, and others for human identification.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By product, the assay kits & reagents segment was the highest contributor to the human identification market in 2020.

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment was the highest contributor to the human identification market in 2020.

By application, the forensic application segment dominated the human identification market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By end user, the forensic laboratories segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global human identification market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to development of technology in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, presence of key players, rise of funds from government and private organization, growing support for the development of forensics, and advancements in technology for forensic science in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of crime cases, rise in awareness about forensic technology, increase in demand for DNA analysis, surge in number of conferences and workshops, and rise in number of research centers.

