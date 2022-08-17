Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Healthcare claims management solutions industry provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends & future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare claim management system involves the different tasks such as organization, billing, filling, updating, and processing of the medical claims related to treatment, diagnosis, and medication of the patient. It is easy to implement and make whole procedure of claims creation, claim processing, and claims submission by electronic claim management system by using claim management software. Different types of claim management software are available for patients to encourage loyalty by allowing quick and accurate process to resolve claims as fast as possible. healthcare claims management solutions market is used to streamline the medical claims process, which eases the relationship between providers and insurance companies and efficiently and quickly improves the patient payment lifecycle. Medical billing software, revenue cycle management software, and medical practice management software are some of the healthcare claim software that are available for customers and are applicable for payers, healthcare providers, and insurance providers for management system.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Oracle Corporation Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, Optum, Inc,, The SSI Groups Inc., GE Healthcare,

The key factor responsible for healthcare claims management solutions market growth include, increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, growth in awareness for care provision, proactive government initiatives to improve insurance coverage among citizens, and surge in use of cloud-based services. Increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security owing to increase in threat of cyber-attacks and the potential misuse of patient related confidential data hinders the growth of healthcare claims management solution market growth. Increase in investment in the Asia-Pacific region offers advanced claim management solutions techniques, which are expected to offer growth opportunities in the future. Thus, rise in investments in emerging markets to improve healthcare IT infrastructure from various government agencies is expected to create opportunities in the healthcare claims management solutions market.

By type, the market is segmented into software, and services. The software segment dominated the global healthcare claims management solutions market in 2020. This software provides an easy solution for all the tedious and time consuming claims management activities, such as eligibility crosschecking, benefit administration, premium billing, care management, claims processing, overpayment recovery, capitation, subrogation, customer service/contact management, fulfillment, reporting, and more.

By deployment mode, the healthcare claims management solutions market size is segmented into web-based mode, cloud-based mode, and on-premise deployment mode. The web-based deployment mode dominated the global healthcare claims management solutions market in 2020. It is provides the flexibility and can be accessed anywhere, anytime. Due to these benefits, the web-based deployment mode is highly adopted and preferred.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the healthcare claims management solutions industry, and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• By type, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By deployment mode, the web-based segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

