Asia Pacific Saccharin Market Share, Price, Trends, Industry Size, Forecast 2021-2026
Asia Pacific Saccharin Market To Be Driven By The Healthy Growth In The Production Of Saccharin In China During The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research Market titled, ‘Asia Pacific Saccharin Market Share, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific saccharin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Application, and Regional market among others.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): XX billion USD
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): xx%
Forecast Market Size (2026): 2.3 billion USD
Food manufacturers have been looking for sucrose replacements with a range of substitutions in order to cut calories. Currently, bulk sweeteners or sugar alternatives are used to sweeten the majority of their products.
Sweeteners are becoming common in items such as ketchup, whole-wheat bread, salad dressing, yoghurt, and even morning cereals. As a result, the Asia-Pacific area has seen the biggest number of new product releases using low-calorie sweeteners like Stevia, which have a faint flavour.
Manufacturers chose the low-calorie sweetener based on flavour, stability, and cost, whether it’s used alone or in a blend. While saccharin is extensively utilised as a flavouring agent in items such as lip balms, lipsticks, toothpaste, pharmaceuticals, and other products, the industry’s growth is being fueled by the personal care and health products segments.
While China is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of saccharin, the country’s output may be harmed by tight environmental rules, which have discovered that its manufacturing method lacks in wastewater treatment. The Asia Pacific market may be slowed in the next years as a result of China’s predicted saccharin manufacturing setback.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Ortho toluene sulphonamide, sodium bichromate dihydrate, sulphuric acid, and sodium bicarbonate are used to make saccharin. Artificial sweeteners are sugar replacements that have a similar taste to sugar but are lower in calories. These are made from a synthetic material. Aspartame, saccharin, and sodium benzoate are some of the most regularly used artificial sweeteners. Aspartame has a 2000-fold sweeter taste than regular sugar. Sweeteners like saccharin have been shown to have dental decay-prevention properties, making them popular in chewing gums and toothpaste.
On the basis of Type, the Asia Pacific saccharin market is segmented into:
Calcium
Sodium
Insoluble
Based on Application, the Asia Pacific saccharin market is divided into:
Food and Beverages
Table Top Sweetener
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
The major regional markets of the Asia Pacific saccharin market are:
China
India
South East Asia
Market Trends
The Asia Pacific market is driven by the region’s expanding population and the developing beverage sector in important nations such as China and India. Because of expanding disposable incomes and changing eating patterns, the Asia Pacific region’s economy is propelling the saccharin business forward. In the second quarter of 2018, India’s GDP increased by 7.4%. India’s saccharin market is boosted by the country’s increasing food and beverage sector.
Between 2017 and 2021, India’s food and beverage revenues are predicted to increase by 13.1% yearly. China, the Asia Pacific region’s largest food and beverage market, is expected to grow at a 10.7% annual pace through 2021. Hong Kong is witnessing strong growth in the personal care, health goods, and drinks industries, all of which are contributing to the region’s saccharin industry growth. An increasing demand for healthy, low-sugar goods is propelling Hong Kong’s beverage sector forward, which is also helping the low-calorie sweetener market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD, Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co., Ltd., Tianjin North Food Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fortune Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Merry Yang Enterprise Co. Ltd, JMC Corporation, Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., TwoLions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Shree Vardayini Chemical Industries (P) Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
