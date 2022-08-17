Zika Virus Vaccines Market | High rate of incidence of active Zika virus infection

Zika Virus Vaccines Market

Surging need for medical solutions for the prevention & treatment of Zika-linked birth defects

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zika Virus Vaccines Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $18,697 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2022.Key opportunities include the need for vaccines for immunization & prevention of further spread of Zika virus infection and for treatment of Zika-linked birth defects.

KEYFINDINGS OF THE ZIKA VIRUS VACCINES MARKET STUDY:

LAMEA accounted for approximately half of the share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

Brazil has the highest potential and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in rapid adoption scenario.

The outbreak of Zika virus infection in Latin American Countries, especially in Brazil, in last two years; its continuous spread in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa; and lack of effective medicinal solutions for the prevention & treatment are major challenges faced by the healthcare and government agencies. To overcome these challenges, government agencies and various research institutes encourage and support pharmaceutical companies, in terms of investment and funding, for the development & manufacturing of related vaccines. These initiatives have given rise to a renewed interest among companies to invest and capitalize on the available opportunities. Multiple players are in process of vaccine development based on various techniques such as recombinant, live attenuated, whole inactivated, nucleic acids, and viral vectors.

Multiple key players in the global pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing industry focus on the development of Zika virus vaccine and collaborate with the government organizations for the same. Key players engaged in the development of the vaccine include Immunovaccine Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., and Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Zika Virus Vaccines Key Market Segment:

By Forecast Scenario Analysis

Rapid Growth Scenario

Moderate Growth Scenario

Low Growth Scenario

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report include Immunovaccine Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi S.A., and Hawaii Biotech Inc.

