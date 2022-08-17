Swimsuits Market Size Estimation [2022-2028] | Growing Market Size Rapidly at a CAGR of 6.7%, To Hit US$ 31860 million by 2028 | Industry Share, Demands, Growth Strategy, Future Prospects, Challenges & Opportunities | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Swimsuits Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Swimsuits Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Swimsuits market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21349380

Swimwear is a type of clothing specially designed for people engaged in water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sun bathing. It is also used to avoid skin rashes caused due to contact with pool chlorinated water. It is made by different types of fabrics such as polyester, nylon, spandex, and other blended fibers, which offers high elasticity & comfort. Swimwear is not only worn for swimming but is also used as semi-casual wear for pool parties and at outdoor venues such as restaurants, resorts, and shopping centers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Swimsuits market size is estimated to be worth US$ 20150 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31860 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028

Swimming is considered as one of the most popular fitness & recreational activities. Increase in consumer interest in swimming and growth in number of family vacations along beach side boosts the demand for swimwear, thus propelling the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as growth in demand for luxury swimwear by women, increase in public or private swimming pools & clubs and high penetration & acceptance rates of ecommerce platforms also fuel the market. However, cost incurred in procuring raw materials and designing the swimwear affect the growth of the market to a greater extent. Incorporation of fabrics such as neoprene, which inhibits properties such as high thermal insulation, enhanced flexibility, adequate surface friction, and lightweight coupled with introduction of multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear increases the popularity and demand for swimwear in the upcoming years.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Swimsuits Market Report 2022-2028

Swimsuits Market Top Manufacturers Analysis : The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Speedo

Aimer

Arena

Zoke

Yingfa

Triumph

Bluechips Apparel

American Apparel

Dolfin Swimwear

Few

La Perla Group

Lufthansa Garment

Parah

Perry Ellis

Platypus

Sanqi International

The report focuses on the Swimsuits market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Swimsuits market.

Based On Product Types, the Swimsuits market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Other

Based On Applications, the Swimsuits market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Man Swimsuits

Woman Swimsuits

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21349380

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Major Highlights of Swimsuits Market Report:

Define and discuss the growth of the global Swimsuits market

Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Swimsuits market

To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Swimsuits market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Swimsuits performance.

The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Swimsuits market.

This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Swimsuits market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Swimsuits Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Swimsuits Industry market:

The Swimsuits Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players of the Swimsuits market?

How will the Swimsuits market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Swimsuits market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Swimsuits market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Swimsuits market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to grow in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21349380

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Swimsuits market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Swimsuits Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Swimsuits Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swimsuits

1.2 Swimsuits Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Swimsuits Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Material (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Spandex

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Swimsuits Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Swimsuits Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Man Swimsuits

1.3.3 Woman Swimsuits

1.4 Global Swimsuits Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Swimsuits Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Swimsuits Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Swimsuits Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Swimsuits Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swimsuits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Swimsuits Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Swimsuits Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Swimsuits Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Swimsuits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swimsuits Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Swimsuits Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Swimsuits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Swimsuits Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Swimsuits Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Swimsuits Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Swimsuits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Swimsuits Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Swimsuits Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Swimsuits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Swimsuits Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Swimsuits Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Swimsuits Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Swimsuits Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Swimsuits Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Swimsuits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Swimsuits Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Swimsuits Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Swimsuits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Swimsuits Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Swimsuits Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Swimsuits Historic Market Analysis by Material

4.1 Global Swimsuits Sales Market Share by Material (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Swimsuits Revenue Market Share by Material (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Swimsuits Price by Material (2017-2022)

5 Global Swimsuits Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Swimsuits Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Swimsuits Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Swimsuits Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Speedo

6.1.1 Speedo Corporation Information

6.1.2 Speedo Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Speedo Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Speedo Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Speedo Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Aimer

6.2.1 Aimer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Aimer Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Aimer Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Aimer Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Aimer Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Arena

6.3.1 Arena Corporation Information

6.3.2 Arena Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Arena Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Arena Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Arena Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Zoke

6.4.1 Zoke Corporation Information

6.4.2 Zoke Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Zoke Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Zoke Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Zoke Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Yingfa

6.5.1 Yingfa Corporation Information

6.5.2 Yingfa Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Yingfa Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 Yingfa Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Yingfa Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Triumph

6.6.1 Triumph Corporation Information

6.6.2 Triumph Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Triumph Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Triumph Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Triumph Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Bluechips Apparel

6.6.1 Bluechips Apparel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bluechips Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Bluechips Apparel Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Bluechips Apparel Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Bluechips Apparel Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 American Apparel

6.8.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

6.8.2 American Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 American Apparel Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 American Apparel Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.8.5 American Apparel Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Dolfin Swimwear

6.9.1 Dolfin Swimwear Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dolfin Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Dolfin Swimwear Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Few

6.10.1 Few Corporation Information

6.10.2 Few Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Few Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 Few Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Few Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 La Perla Group

6.11.1 La Perla Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 La Perla Group Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 La Perla Group Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 La Perla Group Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.11.5 La Perla Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Lufthansa Garment

6.12.1 Lufthansa Garment Corporation Information

6.12.2 Lufthansa Garment Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Lufthansa Garment Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 Lufthansa Garment Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Lufthansa Garment Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Parah

6.13.1 Parah Corporation Information

6.13.2 Parah Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Parah Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 Parah Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Parah Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Perry Ellis

6.14.1 Perry Ellis Corporation Information

6.14.2 Perry Ellis Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Perry Ellis Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Perry Ellis Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Perry Ellis Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Platypus

6.15.1 Platypus Corporation Information

6.15.2 Platypus Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Platypus Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 Platypus Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Platypus Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Sanqi International

6.16.1 Sanqi International Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sanqi International Swimsuits Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Sanqi International Swimsuits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.16.4 Sanqi International Swimsuits Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Sanqi International Recent Developments/Updates

7 Swimsuits Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Swimsuits Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swimsuits

7.4 Swimsuits Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Swimsuits Distributors List

8.3 Swimsuits Customers

9 Swimsuits Market Dynamics

9.1 Swimsuits Industry Trends

9.2 Swimsuits Market Drivers

9.3 Swimsuits Market Challenges

9.4 Swimsuits Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Swimsuits Market Estimates and Projections by Material

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimsuits by Material (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimsuits by Material (2023-2028)

10.2 Swimsuits Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimsuits by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimsuits by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 Swimsuits Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimsuits by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimsuits by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Swimsuits Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21349380

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz