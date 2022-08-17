Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony Jeton Selimi releases 'A Path to Excellence'

New book offers readers a roadmap to achieving their greatest potential

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the author of "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness," and "The Unfakeable Code®" comes another self-mastery book designed to help readers grow into their fullest potential and climb to greater heights.

Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony Jeton Selimi has observed that far too many people give in to their disempowering beliefs and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and other people's expectations of them. It is for this reason that he releases "A Path to Excellence" (published by Balboa Press).

This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and face their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — be it in their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc. Here, the author discusses the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ and shows them how to address every challenge mindfully, sharpen their focus, improve their mental readiness, control distractions, and give constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection as they go through the eight inevitable cycles of life. Included as well are anecdotes of clients from all professional backgrounds and businesses who have used the eight transformational principles and achieved phenomenal results, growth, and transformation that otherwise would seem impossible. Those who are feeling anxious, frustrated, and dissatisfied their lives will find "A Path to Excellence" an excellent daily companion.

"The pursuit of excellence will always, always, always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential."

"A Path to Excellence"

By Tony Jeton Selimi

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552

E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

About the Author

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony Jeton Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London, to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the U.K., climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and chose to start his entrepreneurial journey and found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds, and colors how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, multi-award-winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer, and one of the world's leading authorities on human behavior, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. For more details about Selimi and his works, visit https://tonyselimi.com.

