A teenager battling a monstrous side he never wanted sets out on an unimaginable journey where he discovers a passion for science

NEW YORK, Aug.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward Klaiber announces his return into the publishing scene with the release of "Grummpess Mummpiss and The Freshman Start" (published by Archway Publishing), an action-packed fantasy tale in which a teenager who is battling a monstrous side he never wanted sets out on an unimaginable journey in a new country where he discovers a passion for science.

Although 15-year-old Grummpess Mummpiss has been living with facial disfigurements all his life, he has no idea that he is about to transform into a monster capable of much more than he ever imagined. When the dots on the keloids on his face begin forming a circular pattern and his fellow high school students begin referring to him as a freakazoid, Grummpess is forced to face a harsh reality he never requested.

Guided by his loving parents, Grummpess leaves his town of Marralow to begin anew in the isolated country of Scarsenova where he hopes to continue his education in a more accepting environment. As he attempts to immerse himself in the culture and traditions of his new home, Grummpess' curiosity for solving problems leads him into an entirely different world when he discovers a hidden science laboratory formerly occupied by a famous inventor. But it is not until he decides to bring a stentz back to life one day that Grummpess unwittingly opens a new door to becoming the perfect scientist.

"We deal with a lot of different masks that people put on daily, whether it be make up or just it's physical attributes. So seeing the different physical attributes in this monsteric society connects with the masking of our society. In the end we all just regular people underneath the masks that we put on," Klaiber says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I want them to take that feeling they get when they connect with that character they are reading about." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/823994-grummpess-mummpiss-and-the-freshman-start

"Grummpess Mummpiss and The Freshman Start"

By Edward Klaiber

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 614 pages | ISBN 9781665710459

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 614 pages | ISBN 9781665710473

E-Book | 614 pages | ISBN 9781665710466

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Edward Klaiber is a new novelist whose writing is inspired by a dark, isolated place where his creativity flourished. "Grummpess Mummpiss and the Freshman Start" is the first installment in an intended eight-part series.

