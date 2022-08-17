Follow the story of a most varied and fortunate life during times of momentous world happenings

Elizabeth Petuchowski releases 'Where From and Where To: One of the Last Self-Told German Jewish Life Stories'

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What impact did the rise of Nazi dictatorship and mandatory anti-Semitism have on a Jewish child and young girl in Germany? How did her family live a Jewish life in Germany? How did she reach England and, during World War II, attend a London school evacuated to the provinces and a university department evacuated to a coastal town?"

In "Where From and Where To: One of the Last Self-Told German Jewish Life Stories" (published by Archway Publishing) Elizabeth Petuchowski narrates her story and answers these questions set against a background of contemporaneous events. She talks about her post-war work in London's Fleet Street for a publisher of trade journals, her marriage to a Berlin-born rabbinic student with whom she came to America, how she coped with culture shock and got used to living in America

In this book, Petuchowski recalls colorful characters; gatherings with students and with many others, well known and not well known; her own studies in Cincinnati, Ohio; and seeing England and Germany again years later. This is a story of a most varied and fortunate life during times of momentous world happenings.

"Various parts of the book will appeal to various readers. There is something for all readers. Descriptions of life, including domestic life, almost a hundred years ago will appeal to cultural historians and anyone interested in life under Hitler. Details about England during World War II seem to be of great interest at this time. Jewish readers will lap up anecdotes about Jewish figures, and essayistic raising of Jewish issues," Petuchowski points out. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "Previously not widely known situations and attitudes are nevertheless valid and real. Seeing them illustrated, as it were, may lead to better understanding." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821030-where-from-and-where-to

"Where From and Where To: One of the Last Self-Told German Jewish Life Stories"

By Elizabeth Petuchowski

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 594 pages | ISBN 9781665708920

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 594 pages | ISBN 9781665708937

E-Book | 594 pages | ISBN 9781665708913

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elizabeth Petuchowski, born in Germany, came to America via World War II England. She taught German language and literature in an adjunct capacity while a wife and mother. She published widely both in her field and feuilletons. Petuchowski authored two German books and translated extensively from German into English.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Archway Publishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing