New memoir depicts the inner struggles of a young man with social anxiety, its impact with the family and those close to him

DUNSTABLE, England, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debuting author Majendi Jarrett marks her entry in the world of publishing with the release of "Marley's Memoir: The Journey to an Irreversible Action and the Aftermath" (published by WestBow Press), a true life story that offers insight and comfort to anyone who is going through mental health challenges.

This book is divided into two parts. Part I gives an insight into the mind of Marley, a young man struggling with anxiety in his early teenage years. Here, readers follow him as he navigates social awkwardness and depression, and the challenges he faced at home, at school and within the community. Part II gives readers a glimpse of the inner struggles of Marley's mum as she tries to understand the root cause of her son's mood swings. It also exposes the consequences of the action Marley took which had a life-changing impact on the family.

"Marley's Memoir: The Journey to an Irreversible Action and the Aftermath" will appeal to those who are interested in a true story that touches on the subject of mental health. When asked what she wants readers to take from the book, the author says, "Hope for parents who are going through similar struggles with their children and young people to understand the impact on loved ones if they don't get help."

About the Author

Majendi Jarrett is a marketing graduate from the University of Bedfordshire with a career spanning across the paper and appliance industries. She currently works in the field of continuous improvement. Her ambition is to write about real life experiences, which inspire others. She is married and lives in Bedfordshire, U.K., with her husband and son. She can be reached through her Instagram: @majendi or her email: Majendi.j@gmail.com.

